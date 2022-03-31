BobKats host 2 games this weekend
The Kokomo BobKats will host a pair of in-state, division rivals this weekend at Memorial Gym.
On Friday, the Indiana All-Americans bring a 5-4 record to Kokomo for a 7:05 p.m. start. On Saturday, the Lebanon Leprechauns, who enter the weekend 5-2, visit at 7:05 p.m. Both teams are Lower Midwest Division rivals of the BobKats (1-6) in The Basketball League.
Tickets will be available at the door.
IUK baseball drops doubleheader
UTICA, Mich. – The IU Kokomo baseball team dropped a road doubleheader at Lawrence Tech on Tuesday, falling 5-4 in the opener and 10-4 in the closer.
Pat Mills led the IUK offense with a two-run homer that trimmed the Lawrence Tech lead to 4-2 in the third, then hit a solo shot that cut the margin to 5-4 in the seventh. He finished 3 for 4. Noah Hurlock was 2 for 4 with a double. Dylan Steele and Thomas Obergfell also doubled. JT Holton threw the opening inning and took the loss. Connor Hurt threw three shutout innings to close the game, fanning six of the 12 batters he faced.
In the closer, IUK struck in the top of the first with a two-run double by Steele, but Lawrence Tech took the lead with three runs in the bottom of the frame and then put the game away with six runs in the fifth. Mills had an RBI double in the fourth inning and an RBI single in the seventh. He and Steele were each 2 for 3. Lucas Letsinger started and took the loss.
Next, the Cougars (18-10) play a three-game River States Conference series at home against Midway this weekend. The opener is at 3 p.m. Friday at Kokomo Municipal Stadium, and the teams return at noon Saturday for a doubleheader.
