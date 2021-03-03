3 area products earn CL honors
The Crossroads League on Wednesday announced its 2020-2021 all-league basketball selections.
On the women’s side, Marian University senior Macy Willoughby (Carroll) and Saint Francis sophomore Cassidy Crawford (Tipton) both made the All-CL second team. The first and second teams had eight players apiece. On the men’s side, Indiana Wesleyan’s Tayson Parker (Northwestern) made the all-freshman team.
Willoughby helped Marian win the league’s regular season title with a 16-0 record. The Knights will take a 26-5 record into the NAIA national tourney. Willoughby averages 7.6 points, 2 rebounds and 2 assists per game. She is a three-time All-CL second-team player.
Crawford led Saint Francis in scoring (12.8 points) and assists (3.1) and was the Cougars’ co-leader in rebounds (5.5).
Marian dominated the women’s awards with Katie Gearlds repeating as the Coach of the Year, Imani Guy sweeping Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year and Ella Collier winning Newcomer of the Year.
Parker helped IWU win the CL’s men’s regular season title with a 15-1 record. He averages 8.8 points and 2.9 rebounds off the bench. The Wildcats will take a 29-2 record into the NAIA national tourney.
IWU dominated the men’s awards with Greg Tonagel winning Coach of the Year, Kyle Mangas winning Player of the Year for the fourth straight year, and Seth Maxwell repeating as Defensive Player of the Year.
Hendrickson inducted into Indiana Soccer HOFFormer Western High School athlete Ezra Hendrickson has been inducted into the Indiana Soccer Hall of Fame. A basketball standout at Western, Hendrickson went on to play soccer at Drake and then embarked on a 14-year professional career that included three MLS Cups.
He was also captain of his native Saint Vincent and the Grenadines national squad. Hendrickson moved to Indiana from Saint Vincent in middle school.
Hendrickson, former Notre Dame coach Dennis Grace, and Evansville’s Rick Weber were honored in a virtual ceremony.
“I’m very honored,” Hendrickson said in the ceremony, reported on by the annsvg.com website. “It’s a very special accomplishment for me, having played the game, having played it professionally and won a couple MLS Cups. But growing up in Indiana and not having a high school team and playing basically club soccer – at the time it was called Howard County Soccer Club – and it kind of starting that soccer trend in the area, and when I go back people telling me ‘you guys started our high school [program] because you guys were so good at the club level back then. And we felt like we needed somewhere for players to play at the high school level.’
“Being an inspiration for our community and for younger players who want to play the sport, I think that really means a lot to me.
“It’s an honor to join those type of people with this honor. So to everyone, I wanna say thank you very much. I know some of my family members are following on air. You guys did a lot, played a lot in my development as a soccer player and as a person. I want to thank you guys for that also.”
Hendrickson moved into coaching after his playing career ended. He’s beginning his third season as an assistant with reigning MLS champions Columbus.
