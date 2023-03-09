Carroll’s Harness makes Jr. All-Stars
Carroll girls basketball standout Alli Harness will play with the Indiana Junior All-Stars this summer.
Harness was one of six players selected to the Core Group. The others are Jordyn Poole of Fort Wayne Snider, Chloe Spreen of Bedford North Lawrence, Reagan Wilson of Noblesville, Faith Wiseman of Indian Creek and Juliann Woodard of Jennings County.
In addition to the core group, six players each were voted to squads labeled Red Group and Blue Group.
The Junior All-Stars will play one game against the Kentucky Junior All-Stars on June 4 at Jeffersonville. The Junior All-Stars also will play one game against the Indiana All-Star senior girls on June 7 at a site to be announced.
The Core Group players will play in both games. The Red and Blue groups each will play in one game, the Red Group against the Kentucky Juniors and the Blue Group against the Indiana Seniors.
All-HC girls hoops has 7 area players
The Hoosier Conference on Monday announced its girls basketball all-conference selections.
The 18-player all-conference team includes seven KT-area players — Northwestern’s McKenna Layden, Lexi Hale and Anna Bishir, Western’s Caroline Long and Kayleigh Turner, Tipton’s Ashlee Schram and Lewis Cass’ Elly Logan.
The conference’s 10 honorable mention selections included Northwestern’s Ashley Newell, Tipton’s Hallie Wolfe and Western’s Chloe Hunt.
3 Kokomo wrestlers earn All-Star spots
Kokomo wrestlers Aulani Davis, Jaquan East and Fielou Van Bruggen have been named to the Indiana All-Star squads which will compete in the Indiana-Illinois All-Star Classic.
The boys and girls squads are made up of seniors selected to compete in the event on Sunday at Notre Dame High School in Niles, Illinois.
Davis and Van Bruggen will compete on the girls squad. Davis won her fourth straight state title on Jan. 13 when she won the 138-pound championship. Van Bruggen, an exchange student in her first year of high school wrestling, placed seventh at 170 at the state meet.
East mans the 170-pound spot for the boys squad. He finished his senior season 44-3 after he took third at 170 in the IHSAA State Championships on Feb. 18 in Indianapolis.
3 area officials set for regional games
Three members of the North Central Officials Association have been selected to work boys basketball regional games Saturday.
Dean Martin is part of the officiating lineup for the Class 4A regional at Seymour, Tim Knowland is assigned to the Class 3A regional at South Bend Washington Regional and Chad Myers is at the Class A regional at Triton.
