Correction: This article in its original had incorrect days for the next games for IUK and Marian. It's been corrected throughout this article.
IU Kokomo men win NAIA tourney opener
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — IU Kokomo is heading to the Sweet 16 of the NAIA Division II men’s basketball tournament after winning a nail-biter in Wednesday’s opening round.
No. 5-seed IUK beat No. 4-seed Madonna University 70-68 in the Naismith Bracket of the 32-team tournament.
Desean Hampton led the No. 22-ranked Cougars (27-7) with 15 points, 10 rebounds and two blocked shots. Akil McClain scored a team-high 16 points, Trequan Spivey had 13 points and four assists and Allante Harper had 12 points, five rebounds and two assists.
Also for IUK, Bryce Hudson had eight points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals and Darian Porch had six points.
IUK will face either No. 1-seed College of Idaho or No. 8-seed Northwestern of Iowa at 1 p.m. Friday.
Marian women win NAIA tourney opener
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Macie Lively and Macie Willoughby helped No. 2-ranked Marian beat Voorhees College 77-55 Wednesday in the opening round of the NAIA Division II women’s basketball tournament.
Lively (Tipton) hit four 3-pointers and scored 14 points and Willoughby (Carroll) hit three triples for nine points. They added three rebounds apiece.
Marian (31-3) is one of the four No. 1 seeds in the 32-team tournament. The Knights will face No. 4-seed Bryan College in the round of 16 Friday. Bryan defeated Siena Heights 72-68.
