Bostic, Layden make IBCA honor team
Northwestern stars Kendall Bostic and Madison Layden were both named to the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association’s Senior Supreme 15 All-State girls basketball team, the organization announced on Wednesday.
The IBCA releases a 15-member Supreme 15, a 15-member Large School All-State list, a 15-member Small School All-State list, and an honorable mention team for seniors, and equivalent lists for underclass players.
Also for Northwestern, Klair Merrell was named to the senior honorable mention list, and McKenna Layden was named to the underclass honorable mention list.
The Layden sisters, Merrell and Bostic led Northwestern to an unbeaten regular season and the Class 4A state championship game, where Northwestern fell 59-56 to Lawrence North.
Eastern’s McKenzie Cooper and Peru’s Courtlynn Crowe were named to the senior honorable mention squad.
Tipton’s Ashlee Schram was named to the underclass honorable mention squad.
CL honors Degenkolb, Willoughby, Crawford
Tipton High School products Mason Degenkolb and Cassidy Crawford, and Carroll grad Macy Willoughby earned spots on the Crossroads League basketball postseason honor teams, which were released on Wednesday.
Degenkolb, a senior guard at Taylor University, was named to the All-CL men’s basketball second squad. The men’s first and second teams each include 10 players from the 10-team league. Degenkolb led Taylor (17-15) in scoring at 18.8 points per game and added 3.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game this season.
Willoughby, a junior combo guard at Marian University, made the All-CL women’s basketball second team. The women’s first and second teams each include five players from the 10-team league. She was second on the Knights in scoring at 12.6 ppg and second in assists at 3 apg.
Marian won the league regular-season title with a 16-2 mark and also won the CL tourney. The No. 3 Knights take a 30-3 record into next week’s NAIA Division II tournament where they are the No. 1 seed in the Liston bracket and the tourney’s No. 2 seed overall. The Knights play Voorhees of South Carolina Wednesday in Sioux City, Iowa.
Crawford, a freshman forward at Saint Francis, made the five-player all-CL freshmen women’s basketball team. She’s averaging 7.2 ppg for the Cougars. Saint Francis is ranked 11th in and takes a 23-7 record into NAIA D-II tourney play. The Cougars are the third seed in the Cramer Bracket and face Sterling of Kansas on March 12 in Sioux City, Iowa.
IUK men get bid to NAIA tournament
The No. 22 IU Kokomo men’s basketball team got an at-large invitation to the NAIA Division II National Championship tournament Wednesday, extending the Cougars’ season. IUK, which fell to IU East in the River States Conference championship game on Tuesday, takes a 26-7 record to the national tourney.
IUK is the No. 5 seed in the Naismith Bracket and faces 4 seed Madonna University of Michigan at 6:45 p.m. next Wednesday. The 32-team, single-elimination tournament is held entirely in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
No. 12 Madonna (25-8) took an automatic bid after winning the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference tournament on Monday.
IUK baseball splits DH in Kentucky
GEORGETOWN, Ky. – The IU Kokomo baseball team split a pair of seven-inning games at Georgetown of Kentucky on Wednesday, winning the first 8-0 and falling 8-5 in the closer.
In the opener, IUK starter Renton Poole threw the first six innings, giving up just two hits with no walks and six strikeouts to earn the win. Sam Hinshaw threw a hitless final frame with a walk to finish IUK’s victory.
Austin Weiler went 3 for 3 at the plate to lead the Cougars. He knocked in two runs and scored twice. Jared Heard went 1 for 2 with two runs batted in. Cody Bible doubled.
In the closer, Weiler and Heard each went 2 for 4 at the plate. Heard, Mark Goudy and Weiler each doubled. Relief pitcher Justin Reed took the loss.
The Cougars (9-7) are next in action this weekend at home against Point Park with a 2 p.m. game on Saturday and noon twinbill on Sunday.
