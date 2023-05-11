BobKats at home for game tonight
The Kokomo BobKats are set to play three games in three days. They are at home tonight and Saturday.
The Bobkats host the Lebanon Leprechauns tonight at Memorial Gym in a TBL Upper Midwest Division game. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. The BobKats are planning to wear their Jimmy Rayl-inspired jerseys. In addition, the BobKats will honor Steve Taylor, an assistant coach who passed away during the offseason.
The Indy 500 Festival Princesses will be in attendance with an official pace car. Also, the Lebanon and Kokomo dance teams will have a joint performance.
Kokomo leads the division with a 16-7 record. Lebanon is 5-12.
Kokomo visits the Medora Timberjacks on Friday, then returns home Saturday to face the Glass City Wranglers.
IWU’s Eldridge earns CL honors
The Crossroads League on Wednesday named Indiana Wesleyan pitcher Will Eldridge its co-Newcomer of the Year for baseball. The former Carroll standout also earned second team All-CL honors.
Eldridge has pitched 58.1 innings across 15 appearances (14 starts). He has recorded 71 strikeouts with an ERA of 5.09. He was named the league’s Pitcher of the Week on April 3.
IWU won the conference’s tournament and will play in the NAIA national tournament.
Muni. Stadium hosting HCAC
The Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference is holding its baseball tournament at Kokomo Municipal Stadium. The tournament begins today and continues through Sunday. The HCAC features NCAA D-III teams.
The six teams competing in the tourney and their seeds are: No. 1 Franklin; No. 2 Transylvania; No. 3 Bluffton; No. 4 Rose-Hulman; No. 5 Anderson; and No. 6 Manchester.
The tournament is open to the public. Howard County residents will receive a special daily entry rate of $5. Children 11 and under will be admitted free.
The following is the schedule for today and Friday.
TODAY
Game 1: Bluffton vs. Manchester, 10 a.m.
G2: Rose-Hulman vs. Anderson, 1:15 p.m.
G3: Franklin vs. lowest seed between winners of games 1 and 2, 4:30 p.m.
G4: Transylvania vs. best seed between winners of games 1 and 2, 7:45 p.m.
FRIDAY
G5: G1 loser vs. G2 loser, 10 a.m.
G6: G3 loser vs. G4 loser, 1:15 p.m.
G7: G3 winner vs. G4 winner, 4:30 p.m.
G8:G5 winner vs. G6 winner, 7:45 p.m.
5 schools plan to leave SAC
Crawfordsville, Frankfort, North Montgomery, Southmont and Western Boone are separating from the Sagamore Conference.
The schools presented the other three schools in the conference — Lebanon, Danville and Tri-West — with a letter of separation at Wednesday’s conference meeting.
“It was evident that there was going to be a change in the composition of and landscape within the Sagamore Conference at the end of this school year,” Western Boone AD Jeremy Dexter said. “Concerns about possible future enrollment numbers and overall competitive balance had been raised by multiple schools.”
The five separating schools will be the founding members of a yet to be named new conference that will add a sixth member soon and there is interest in expanding the conference to seven or eight in the future.
The remaining three schools will retain the Sagamore Conference name, and are seeking other schools to make it a six- or eight-team conference.
— Will Willems, CNHI Sports Indiana
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.