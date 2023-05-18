BobKats at home tonight, Saturday
The Kokomo BobKats are home for games tonight and Saturday against TBL opponents.
The BobKats (18-8) host the Kalamazoo Galaxy (6-12) at 7:05 tonight at Memorial Gym. Kokomo hosts Flint United (3-15) at 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Gym.
Kokomo leads the Upper Midwest Division. The Glass City Wranglers are second at 15-8.
• The BobKats have moved their regular-season finale vs. the Jamestown Jackals on May 27 to IU Kokomo’s Student Activities and Events Center. The BobKats also will hold their first- and second-round playoff games at IUK.
Wildcats heading to World Series
KINGSTON, Tenn. — Indiana Wesleyan University’s baseball team is heading to the NAIA World Series for the first time in program history following a 7-6 victory over Missouri Baptist on Wednesday.
In the bottom of the ninth, Caleb Engelsman drew a bases-loaded walk to give the Wildcats the win. Lucas Goodin hit two home runs and drove in four runs.
Former Carroll standout Will Eldridge started and pitched 5.2 innings for IWU. He allowed three hits and four runs, struck out six and walked six.
The game decided the Kingston Bracket, one of 10 brackets in the NAIA tournament’s opening round.
IWU (39-18-1) went 3-0 in the bracket. The Wildcats beat Webber International University of Florida 9-4 on Monday and beat Bryan College of Tennessee 8-3 on Tuesday.
The NAIA World Series is set for May 26 through June 2 at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston, Idaho.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.