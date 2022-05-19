Boys track sectional on tap tonight at KHS
Local boys track and field squads converge tonight at Walter Cross Field for the Kokomo Sectional.
The sectional includes the host Wildkats, Eastern, Cass, Logansport, Maconaquah, Madison-Grant, Northwestern, Peru, Pioneer, Taylor, Tipton, Tri-Central and Western. The sectional gets rolling at 5 p.m.
Athletes are vying for top three finishes, which guarantee advancement to the Goshen Regional on May 26.
Tennis sectionals pushed back a day
Due to Wednesday’s rainy weather, the schedule of the Kokomo Girls Tennis Sectional has been pushed back a day.
Opening round matches are now scheduled for today, semifinal matches are Friday and the championship will be at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Today’s opening round schedule pits Taylor vs. Northwestern on one set of courts, and Tipton vs. Western on the other set of courts. In Friday’s semis, Eastern plays the Taylor-Northwestern winner, and Kokomo faces the Tipton-Western winner.
• The Logansport and Peru sectionals also pushed back their opening rounds to today.
Northwestern sets swimming camp
Northwestern has scheduled its swim camp for June 27- July 1. The camp is for students who have completed grades 4-8 and features instruction on competitive strokes, turns and starts.
Swimmers who have finished grades 4-6 will participate from 9-10 a.m., and swimmers who finished grades 7-8 swim from 10-11 a.m. The cost is $50 and swimmers are asked to bring their suit, a towel and goggles.
For more information contact Northwestern swim coach Donita walters at Donita.walters@nwsc.k12.in.us or 765-419-1211.
IWU softball reaches NAIA World Series
The Indiana Wesleyan University softball squad beat Midland University 8-0 Wednesday in NAIA tournament opening round action to lift IWU to the championship of the four-team double-elimination tourney and send the Wildcats to the NAIA World Series next week.
Northwestern product Kendal Rooze is a sophomore on the Wildcat squad and Western’s Sadie Harding is a freshman.
IWU went 3-0 in the first round tourney, beating Olivet Nazarine 11-0 in a five-inning no-hitter on Monday, then beating Midland 7-4 Tuesday before shutting out Midland again Wednesday in the final.
The NAIA World Series is a 10-team double-elimination tourney. It runs May 26-June 1 at the South Commons Softball Complex in Columbus, Georgia. IWU takes a 53-8 record to the World Series.
Harding is batting .325 in 80 at-bats this season. She has seven doubles and 15 runs batted in.
Ball State hoops lands Georgia guard
MUNCIE — Ball State’s men’s basketball program has announced the signing of guard Micah Bell as part of the Cardinals’ 2022 recruiting class.
From Austell, Georgia, Bell graduated from Chapel Hill H.S. in 2021 and posted averages of 19.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.4 steals as a senior. A high-flying 6-foot-3 attacking guard, Bell spent last season at Link Year Prep where he averaged 19.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists.
“What has us excited about Micah is his length and athleticism he provides on the perimeter,” new BSU coach Michael Lewis said. “He has outstanding vision as a guard. As he physically develops, I feel he can become an impact player in this league.”
