Degenkolb captures NAIA Play of the Year
UPLAND — Former Tipton Blue Devil standout Mason Degenkolb’s memorable shot is the NAIA’s Top Play of the Year.
Degenkolb’s three-quarter court heave at the buzzer to lift Taylor University past Grace 88-85 in the Crossroads League Tournament’s quarterfinals emerged as the winner in the NAIA’s first-ever Top Plays Bracket, which ended Tuesday evening.
The contest opened in mid-April, with voting allowed on Twitter and through the NAIA app. The bracket was created by the NAIA after trimming a list of 25 Plays of the Week down to the 10-play bracket. The plays were then seeded, with Degenkolb’s shot taking the top overall seed and a pair of byes straight into the tournament semifinals.
Once the voting started, the Degenkolb clip steamrolled the competition, winning its semifinal clash with 68% of the vote, before hauling in a whopping 89% of the vote in the lopsided championship matchup.
Degenkolb’s game-winning heave left the All-American’s hands with 0.2 seconds left and just after Grace had drilled a desperation 3-pointer of its own to tie the score at 85-85. The shot found the bottom of the net 75 feet away to stun the crowd and sent Taylor into the CL Tourney Semifinals.
The highlight earned full coverage on ESPN, taking SportsCenter Top Play honors and earning Degenkolb a live interview on SportsCenter the following morning. In all, the clip aired on nearly 10 different ESPN shows.
Taylor University
Gas City schedules Test and Tune
GAS CITY — In an effort to offer race teams valuable preseason track time, a “Test and Tune” featuring three different two-hour sessions is set for Sunday at Gas City I-69 Speedway.
The sessions are open to all types/classes of race cars. Session one will run from noon to 2 p.m. Session two will be from 2:30–4:30 p.m. The final session will be from 5-7 p.m.
The pit entrance gate will open at 11 a.m. for session one participants, 2 p.m. for session two participants and 4:30 p.m. for the final session.
Each session will be limited to 30 cars and three people per car. The cost is $100 per car, which includes one pit pass. Additional pit passes are $25 each with a limit of 100 people per session. Teams may participate in more than one session, but must register and pay for each session in which they participate.
Team trailer parking shall maintain a distance of 20 feet between each trailer.
The grandstands will be closed to spectators.
Teams wishing to participate must register and pay online at www.GasCityI69Speedway.com. Any remaining pit passes will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis at the pit sign-in booth.
Benic Enterprises will be open trackside for fuel sales. Teams needing specific tires or parts should contact that company at 765-573-5199.
Those attending are recommended to wear their own personal protection equipment, including masks, and maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet. Sanitizing stations will be available in the pit area and restroom facilities.
The track’s website is at GasCityI69Speedway.com.
