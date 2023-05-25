IUK’s Pfefferkorn 4th, Byrum 14th at NAIA meet
MARION – IU Kokomo’s Makala Pfefferkorn and Emma Byrum competed at the NAIA Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships Wednesday at Indiana Wesleyan University.
Pfefferkorn took fourth in the long jump with a best effort of 5.73 meters out of her six attempts. She entered the national meet seeded 14th. William Carey’s Machaeda Linton was the champion with a 5.90.
Former Northwestern athlete Byrum took 14th in the javelin with a top effort of 39.94 meters. She had been seeded 23rd entering the national meet.
Pfefferkorn, a former Taylor and Northwestern standout, returns to the national meet today to compete in the triple jump.
IUK’s Jones survives cut at NAIA golf
SILVIS, Ill. – IU Kokomo’s Brandi Jones shot a 77 Wednesday and moved up 19 spots to take a share of 30th and survive the cut in the second round of the NAIA Women’s Golf National Championship at TPC Deere Run.
A graduate student from Maconaquah, Jones connected on six straight pars to close the second round 6-over. The top 40 players out of a field of 155 advanced to the final two rounds of the tournament. Jones, who reached the national tournament by winning the River States Conference tourney, takes a two-round total of 155 into the third round.
Officials earn calls for IHSAA events
Members of the North Central Officials Association have been selected to work IHSAA regionals in softball, boys track and field, and unified track.
The softball regionals are set for May 30. Sectional winners advance to one-game regionals. The North Central officials and their assignments are: David Sheridan (Union County); Greg Caldwell (Tri-West); Brian Ege (Lake Park Christian); Jim McKibbin (Harrison); Paul Williams (Madison-Grant); Ken Collins (Madison-Grant); Mark Leedy (Daleville); Randall Frye (Daleville); Chad Myers (New Palestine); and David Farmer (NorthWood).
The boys track regionals are tonight. The North Central officials and their assignments are: Jeremy Beckner (Lafayette Jeff); Dean Martin (Lafayette Jeff); Alan Miller (Valparaiso); and Keith Mygrant (F.W. Carroll). Martin also has been selected to work the boys state meet on June 2 at Indiana University.
The unified track regionals are Saturday. Alan Miller has been selected to work the regional at Kokomo.
