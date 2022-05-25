4 Kokomo players make All-NCC tennis
The North Central Conference on Wednesday announced its all-conference selections for girls tennis. Kokomo singles players Raigan Heflin and Ellen Callane made the first team and Kat doubles players Ava Cothern and Mia Federspill made the second team.
The NCC honored 31 players. The first team had 13 singles players and two doubles teams and the second team had four singles players and six doubles teams.
Kokomo finished third in the league, behind champion Marion and Harrison.
Tipton’s Campbell going to state meet
Kokomo long jumper Omarea Daniels on Wednesday scratched from the IHSAA state meet. The meet is on Friday, June 3, which conflicts with Kokomo’s graduation.
Tipton’s Ceah Campbell replaces Daniels as the alternate from the Kokomo Regional. The top three finishers advanced to state; Daniels was second and Campbell was fourth.
Cincinnati’s Linn earns All-AAC honor
CINCINNATI — The American Athletic Conference named University of Cincinnati sophomore pitcher Conner Linn to its all-conference team. The former Western standout was a second-team pick.
In his first year as a full-time starter, Linn led the Bearcats in ERA (4.07) in 10 games started. He struck out 38 batters in 48.2 innings and notched five quality starts.
BobKats close season with road games
The Kokomo BobKats close the regular season this weekend with two games — and possibly a third game.
Kokomo visits the Owensboro Thoroughbreds at 7 p.m. Friday and the Indiana All-Americans at 7 p.m. Saturday. The latter game is set for Pendleton Heights High School.
If needed, the BobKats will visit the Kentucky Enforcers on Sunday for a makeup game. That game will be played if it has any bearing on the playoffs.
The Lower Midwest standings show Owensboro in first at 17-6, the Lebanon Leprechauns in second at 15-8, and then the All-Americans (12-10), the BobKats (10-11) and the Enforcers (10-11) all jumbled together. The top three teams in the division make the playoffs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.