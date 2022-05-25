Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Rain showers in the morning with scattered thunderstorms arriving in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 58F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.