IUK baseball faces IUSE in RSC tourney

The IU Kokomo baseball team opens play in the River States Conference tournament at 7 p.m. this evening against IU Southeast. The Cougars are the No. 4 seed in the six-team, double-elimination tournament and IUSE is the No. 3 seed.

The Cougars and Grenadiers squared off three times in the regular season on March 10-11 at IUSE. The Grenadiers took the series 2-1. IUSE won the opener 11-9, IUK won the second game 10-1, and IUSE won the third game 4-1.

The tournament champion will get an automatic bid into the NAIA National Championship’s opening round, which runs May 15-18 at host sites.

The RSC’s top three squads each tied with 20-7 conference marks. Midway is the No. 1 seed and faces No. 6 seed Oakland City at 11 a.m. today. The No. 2 seed is Point Park, which faces No. 5 seed Rio Grande at 3 p.m. The tourney continues with three games Friday and again Saturday. The championship is Sunday at 11 a.m. If a second championship game is needed it will follow Sunday’s 11 a.m. game.

IWU golfers take 4th in CL tourney

LACONIA — Kyle Sanders helped the Indiana Wesleyan men’s golf team take fourth in the Crossroads League Championship as the three-round tournament wrapped up on Tuesday.

Former Western athlete Sanders took 25th in the league tournament and was third among IWU golfers, shooting rounds of 79, 84 and 80 for a three-round total of 243. Jack Dykema led IWU in 12th with a 233.

Marian University won the nine-team tourney with a 908. Taylor University was second at 910, Saint Francis third at 940 and Wesleyan fourth at 941.

