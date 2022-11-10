Kokomo girls earn 1st win
Led by point guard Kamaria White, Kokomo’s girls basketball team breezed past Taylor 70-17 Wednesday night at Center Court. The Kats led 22-4 after the first quarter and 46-11 at halftime.
White scored 25 points, took 12 steals, grabbed five rebounds and dished five assists. She tied Kokomo’s single-game steals record set by Tiffany Longworth during the 1992-93 state championship season.
Also for the Kats (1-1), Ma’Kaela Drake had 20 points and seven steals, Aijia Elliott had eight points and four steals and Delaney Truax had six steals.
Kokomo totaled a program-record 37 steals. That topped the previous record of 29, which was set vs. Peru in the 1986-87 season and matched vs. Indianapolis Manual in 2019-20.
Alexandra Collins led Taylor (0-2) with seven points. Ma’Leigha Smith had four points on 4-of-4 free-throw shooting.
Taylor visits Eastern on Friday to begin Hoosier Heartland Conference play. Kokomo visits Class 3A No. 12-ranked West Lafayette on Saturday.
Blue Devil girls win opener
LEBANON — Tipton’s girls basketball team beat Lebanon 44-24 Wednesday for a 1-0 start to the season and a 1-0 start to Lela Crawford’s coaching career.
The Class 2A co-No. 17-ranked Blue Devils built a 12-5 lead by the close of the first quarter and took a 24-10 lead into halftime. They led 37-12 after a dominant third quarter.
Ashlee Schram led Tipton with 18 points, 12 rebounds, five steals and two assists. She made 7 of 8 shots from the field (1 of 1 from 3-land) and 3 of 4 free-throw attempts.
Hallie Wolfe backed Schram with 17 points, two assists and two steals. She made 5 of 7 3-point attempts and both of her free throws.
Kaiya Money scored seven points and took two steals and Abby Phillips contributed five rebounds and two assists.
Tipton visits Tri-Central tonight. A two-quarter JV game is set for 6 p.m. with the varsity to follow at approximately 7 p.m.
IUK soccer wins; to host RSC final
The IU Kokomo women’s soccer team beat IU East 5-1 in a River States Conference semifinal match Wednesday at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.
Keely Hoopingarner scored three goals for the No. 2-seeded Cougars and Cassie Dispennett and Kelsi Hoot scored once each.
The Cougars jumped to a 2-0 halftime lead, then pulled away in the second half.
IUK (13-2-3) advances to face No. 5-seeded Rio Grande in the tournament’s final at 3 p.m. Saturday at KMS. IUK is the host as the higher seed. The winner will advance to the NAIA national tournament.
Rio Grande upset top-seeded Point Park in the other semifinal. Tied 2-2 after two overtime sessions, Rio Grande won the PK shootout 5-3.
IUK beat Rio Grande 5-1 during the regular season.
Bostic, Illinois open with win
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The Illinois women’s basketball team rolled past Long Island University 75-40 Wednesday for a 1-0 start to the season.
Former Northwestern great Kendall Bostic made her 28th consecutive start for the Illini and picked up where she left off last season. She recorded a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds in just 22 minutes. She made 8 of 11 shots from the field.
Bostic averaged 11.4 rebounds per game last season. That topped the Big Ten and ranked 12th nationally.
Illinois hosts Alcorn State on Sunday.
