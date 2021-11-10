Layden leads charge in NW’s road victory
ROCHESTER — Northwestern’s girls basketball team breezed past Rochester 55-38 Wednesday on the Zebras’ floor.
McKenna Layden led Northwestern’s charge. The junior point guard scored 29 points, one night after scoring 31 against West Lafayette. The Purdue recruit also had seven assists, six rebounds, five steals and a blocked shot in Wednesday’s game.
Layden had 15 points in the first quarter as the Tigers jumped to a 17-8 lead. They led 33-14 at halftime and 50-27 after three quarters.
Also for the Tigers (3-1), Ashley Newell scored nine points, Lexi Hale had six points and seven rebounds, Leah Carter had four points, eight assists, two blocked shots and two steals and Bailey Henry chipped in a basket, two assists and three steals.
“The girls showed a lot of toughness. This was our fourth game in six days, plus playing on the road,” Northwestern coach Kathie Layden said. “Ashley Newell had another good shooting night and McKenna hit some big shots early for us.”
Layden’s all-around play helps Boilers win debut
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Madison Layden turned in a strong all-around game to lead Purdue’s women’s basketball team past Western Kentucky 79-69 Wednesday as the Boilers opened the Katie Gearlds coaching era with a win.
Layden scored 13 points and grabbed a career-high eight rebounds. The sophomore guard also dished five assists and took three steals. The 2020 Indiana All-Star from Northwestern topped the team in playing time (31 minutes), rebounds and assists. She made 5 of 10 shots from the field, including 3 of 7 from 3-land. She hit back-to-back triples midway through the third quarter to help the Boilers stretch their lead.
Abbey Ellis, a transfer from Cal Poly, led Purdue with 17 points.
Purdue hosts Western Michigan on Sunday.
VolleyKat Broomfield makes All-NCC team
Kokomo volleyball player Jada-Claire Broomfield earned a spot on the All-North Central Conference’s 16-player first team, the league announced recently. McCutcheon, which won the NCC title and the Class 4A state title, headlines the honor squad with four players on the first team and another player on the second team.
The Wildkats finished last in the 10-team league.
Tipton Ford puts name on THS field
Tipton High School and Tipton Ford have entered into a partnership for naming rights to the THS football field. The school and Tipton ford owners Doug and Kelli Shepherd announced the deal last Friday at the Tipton-Eastbrook football game. The field will be known as Tipton Ford Field.
“We are big high school football fans and strong supporters of our community,” the Shepherds said in a THS release. “We reached out to TCSC Superindendent Dr. Ryan Glaze to see about the possibility of stadium naming rights and win-win partnership. We greatly appreciate the opportunity to support all these young athletes and be an integral part of the Tipton High School’s football legacy.”
The partnership is for three years and will help Tipton offset the cots of running its athletic programs.
“This is exciting both for the corporation and our athletic program,” Glaze said. “The Shepherds’ generosity and interest in supporting our school through this special partnership speaks volumes.”
