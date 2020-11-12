Family-only for Tipton-TC game
Due to Tipton County’s new COVID-19 restrictions, tonight’s Tipton at Tri-Central girls basketball game will have limited tickets. The families of the players will be able to purchase four tickets and tickets must be purchased in advance.
Tipton will have tickets available for players’ families to purchase at the school. And TC will have tickets available for players’ families to purchase at Tri-Central. There will not be any tickets available at the door and masks are required at all times.
BSU scores late to beat EMU
MUNCIE – Ball State running back Caleb Huntley capped a huge rushing night with a one-yard plunge into the end zone with 10 seconds left to power Ball State to a 38-31 victory over Eastern Michigan Wednesday night in Mid-American Conference football action.
Ball State rallied from a 24-13 deficit in the third quarter with three TDs and a field goal in the final 20 minutes of play.
Huntley rushed 34 times for 204 yards and three TDs for the Cardinals (1-1 MAC). Quarterback Drew Plitt was 22 of 31 for 232 yards with a TD and an interception.
Eastern Michigan QB Preston Hutchinson ran for 104 yards and three scores, and passed for 250 yards with another TD. The Eagles are 0-2 in the MAC.
