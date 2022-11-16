Drake, Kokomo girls shoot past Cass
Kokomo’s girls basketball team beat Lewis Cass 43-27 Wednesday night at Memorial Gym.
Sophomore guard Ma’Kaela Drake scored a career-high 24 points to lead the Kats (2-2). She also took three steals. Kamaria White had a nice line of six points, six assists, five steals and four rebounds, Aijia Elliott had five points and seven rebounds and Regan McClain grabbed a game-high nine rebounds and took two steals.
Mylie Sipe led Cass (1-1) with nine points and seven rebounds.
Both teams are in action Saturday. Cass hosts Northwestern in the afternoon and Kokomo visits Fort Wayne South at night.
Bostic helps Illinois improve to 3-0
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Illinois’ women’s basketball team hammered visiting McNeese State 100-38 Wednesday.
Illinois (3-0) had six players score in double figures and 12 players play at least 10 minutes.
Former Northwestern High School great Kendall Bostic had a double-double of 12 points and 12 rebounds in 18 minutes for the Illini. She also had a blocked shot and an assist.
For the season, Bostic is averaging 10.7 points and 9.7 rebounds per game and shooting 70% from the field.
