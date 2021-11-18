Kokomo tops Cass in girls basketball
WALTON — Kokomo’s girls basketball team beat Lewis Cass 32-16 Wednesday.
Tied 6-6 after the first quarter, the Kats outscored the Kings 15-7 over the middle two quarters to build a lead, then pulled away in the final quarter.
Chloe McClain led Kokomo (2-3) with 11 points. Brooke Hughes had seven points and Aijia Elliott had six points. Omarea Daniels took seven rebounds, McClain had six boards and Elliott had five.
Kinsey Mennen led Cass (2-2) with five points and seven rebounds.
Both teams return to action Saturday with Kokomo visiting Carroll, and Cass playing at Northwestern.
Layden’s strong play helps Purdue go to 3-0
NORMAL, Ill. — The Purdue women’s basketball team improved to 3-0 with a 76-64 road victory over Illinois State on Wednesday night.
Madison Layden had another solid all-around performance for the Boilers. The former Indiana All-Star from Northwestern finished with 18 points, a team-high seven rebounds and a team-high five assists. She was 5 of 10 from the field, including 4 of 7 from 3-land, and 4 of 4 from the foul line.
Layden is averaging 17 points, 7.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. She has made at least one 3-pointer in 24 straight games dating to last season. The school record is 25.
Purdue hosts Dayton at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Merrell helps Wesleyan handle UM-Dearborn
MARION — The Indiana Wesleyan women’s basketball team beat visiting Michigan-Dearborn 71-53 Wednesday night.
Former Northwestern athlete Klair Merrell played well for the Wildcats. The 5-9 sophomore guard had season highs of eight points, 12 rebounds and three blocked shots. The latter two stats were career highs and also game highs. She was 2 of 2 from the field (both 3-pointers) and 2 of 2 from the line.
IWU (6-1) begins Crossroads League play Saturday with a big one as the Wildcats visit NAIA No. 4-ranked Marian.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.