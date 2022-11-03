Carroll rolls to win in girls b-ball debut
FLORA — Carroll’s girls basketball team crushed Frankfort 64-24 in the season opener for both teams Wednesday.
Carroll was led by its junior trio of Alli Harness, Madison Wagner and Laney Johnson. Harness finished with 25 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals, Wagner had 20 points, eight boards and nine steals and Johnson had 11 points, seven boards and four assists.
Carroll visits Twin Lakes on Tuesday.
Kokomo, Taylor drop girls b-ball openers
Kokomo and Taylor suffered losses in their girls basketball season openers Wednesday.
Blackford beat Kokomo 71-54 at Memorial Gym. The Bruins led by just three (25-22) at halftime, but they outscored the Kats 31-10 in the third quarter to break it open.
Aijia Elliott led Kokomo with 16 points, 11 rebounds and three steals. Ma’Kaela Drake also scored 16 points and Lilly Hicks had 11 points and three steals. Regan McClain offered a spark off the bench with four points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Wabash beat Taylor 50-16 at Center Court. Katie Hogan led the Titans with 11 points and Alex Collins added four points.
Kokomo visits Taylor next Wednesday.
IUK men’s basketball pushes record to 3-0
IU Kokomo’s men’s basketball team beat IU Northwest 68-59 Wednesday night in IUK’s home opener.
IUK (3-0) took a 33-23 lead into halftime. The Cougars went up 42-27 lead early in the second half, then held off the RedHawks’ late push. IU Northwest closed to within three, 62-59, in the final minute before the Cougars scored the final six points.
Hunter White led IUK with an all-action line of 18 points, four assists, three blocked shots and two steals. Ty Willis backed him with 17 points, Hunter Jackson had nine points and Darian Porch and Zach Rinehart had six points apiece.
Rinehart took 10 rebounds, Porch had nine boards and Jackson had eight. Porch also had three blocks and two steals.
IUK plays in the Rio Grande (Ohio) Classic on Friday and Saturday. IUK faces Washington Adventist on Friday and Carolina University on Saturday.
IUK women unable to reel in Goshen
GOSHEN — Goshen College beat IU Kokomo 73-65 in a women’s basketball game Wednesday.
Goshen (3-0) jumped to a 19-10 lead by the close of the first quarter. IUK fought back to pull even on three occasions in the third quarter, but the Maple Leafs pulled back ahead each time.
IUK trailed by just two, 60-58, with 5:21 left in the fourth quarter, but Goshen pulled away from there.
Shamaria Walker led IUK (0-3) with 15 points and six assists. Alaya Chapman scored 13 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Olivia Dowden scored nine points and Anna Kiser and Anya Friend had eight points apiece. Kristen Ridner took four steals and Chapman and Friend had three steals apiece.
IUK visits Huntington on Saturday.
