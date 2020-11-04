Ball State falls in 2020 debut
OXFORD, Ohio — Miami (Ohio) scored a touchdown with 10 seconds left to beat Ball State 38-31 in a Mid-American Conference football opener Wednesday.
Ball State had drawn even at 31-31 when Jack Knight kicked a 47-yard field goal with 1:08 remaining. The Cardinals’ defense then forced a three-and-out at :42, but Ball State QB Drew Plitt threw an interception and the defending MAC champion RedHawks returned it to inside the 10-yard line.
The Cardinals led 21-10 early in the third quarter, but the RedHawks scored on back-to-back possessions for a 24-21 lead at the close of the quarter. Miami scored again early in the fourth quarter to go up 31-21. From there, the Cardinals rallied for the 31-all tie.
Ball State hosts Eastern Michigan next Wednesday.
Kelley hits ace at Wildcat Creek
Jon Kelley recorded a hole-in-one, the fifth of his career, while playing Wednesday at Wildcat Creek. He aced No. 15, which measured 129 yards. He used a choke-down 9-iron.
Dana Sutton, David Owen and Rob Leavitt witnessed the shot.
