Carroll girls win season opener
FRANKFORT – Carroll’s girls basketball team won its season opener 38-19 over Frankfort Wednesday night.
Kelsey Hammond led the Cougars with a strong performance, scoring 18 points and taking 10 rebounds.
Carroll is next in action at Twin Lakes on Tuesday.
IUK tops Lincoln in men’s hoops
A trio of double-figure scorers and a dominant effort on the glass led IU Kokomo’s men’s basketball team to a 73-64 victory over Lincoln College at Cougar Gym Wednesday night.
Allante Harper came off the bench to lead IUK with 22 points. Trequan Spivey added 16 and Akil McClain 14. That trio combined for 10 of the Cougars’ 13 assists.
On the glass, Darian Porch took a dozen rebounds, Desean Hampton nine and Bryce Hudson eight as IUK outrebounded Lincoln by 20 boards, 49-29.
The Cougars now stand at 4-1 on the season ahead of Saturday’s 3 p.m. home date with Harris-Stowe State.
IUK soccer claims RSC tourney spot
WESTFIELD – The IU Kokomo women’s soccer team earned a bid to the upcoming River States Conference tournament when the Cougars tied West Virginia Tech 0-0 Tuesday at Grand Park.
IUK goalie Kaitlyn Goodwin had seven saves in the shutout.
It was the Cougars’ last game of the regular season. IUK finished RSC play 3-4-3 and is 7-7-3 overall. IUK finished seventh in the league and will play at No. 3 seed Ohio Christian at 3 p.m. Saturday.
