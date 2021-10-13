Tipton defeats Faith in regional semifinal
TIPTON — Ella Wolfe scored less than two minutes into the second half and Tipton’s girls soccer team made that lead stand up for a 1-0 victory over Faith Christian in a Class A regional semifinal Wednesday.
Tipton advances to play Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian in the regional semifinal at 4 p.m. Saturday at Taylor High. Blackhawk beat Manchester 2-0 Wednesday.
Cougars are 2nd pick for RSC men’s b-ball
Defending champion West Virginia Tech is the preseason favorite in the 2021-22 River States Conference men’s basketball preseason poll. WVU Tech received 173 total votes and nine of the possible 14 first-place votes in the polling of the conference’s 14 head coaches. The Golden Bears are the favorites in the East Division with nine of a possible 14 votes.
IU Kokomo was picked second overall with 158 total votes and two first-place votes. The Cougars also are the clear favorites in the West Division with 12 of a possible 14 votes.
IUK guard Trequan Spivey and IUK forward Desean Hampton made the preseason all-conference team. The 10-player team is made up of the top all-conference returners from last season.
IU Kokomo’s Jones receives RSC award
IU Kokomo’s Brandi Jones won the River States Conference Women’s Golfer of the Week award Oct. 4-10 after winning the conference fall preview.
Jones shot rounds of 75 and 78 at Belterra Golf Club for the tournament victory. Her one-shot win came after she led the tournament in par-three scoring (2-under), par-four scoring (1-over) and birdies (four). The Maconaquah product was the only player in the field to shoot two rounds in the 70s.
Local poolplayers set to compete in Vegas
The North Central Indiana American Poolplayers Association (APA) League is set to send several teams to compete in Las Vegas. Four 8-Ball teams will compete Oct. 20-26 and two 9-Ball teams will compete Oct. 26-30.
The local 8-ball teams participating in the competition are the teams of Choker’s, No Regrets, On Our Way, and Tails at Spanky’s. The 9-ball teams are: Attitude Adjustment and Mother Chicken.
Each team had to win the playoff match in its division, then an area-wide tournament, and finally, win the local World Pool Qualifier tournament in order to be eligible to play in Las Vegas.
Because of the COVID-19 related cancellation of the event last year, the APA will be setting a new world record for the largest pool tournament to ever take place. There will be 1,091 8-Ball and 835 9-Ball teams playing over the 10-day period with first-place payouts of $50,000 and $30,000 respectively for each format.
To learn more about joining the APA, contact Tom and Julie Diesman at 574-601-8784 or on Facebook at North Central Indiana APA League.
