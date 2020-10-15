Volleyball sectionals heat up tonight
The Class 3A Maconaquah Volleyball Sectional begins in earnest tonight with two matches: Northwestern (15-10) vs. the host Braves (10-13) at 6 p.m. followed by Western (15-14) vs. Peru (6-25) at approximately 7:30 p.m. The winners will advance to Saturday’s semifinal round.
In the sectional’s opener Tuesday, Eastern defeated Mississinewa 25-22, 25-16, 25-23 to punch its ticket to the semifinal round. Eastern (20-13) will face Oak Hill (6-21) in the 11 a.m. semifinal with tonight’s winners meeting in the second semifinal. The championship is at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Elsewhere tonight, Carroll (20-5) faces Delphi (9-18) at 6 p.m. in the Class 2A Rossville Sectional. The match was moved up to 6 p.m. after Fountain Central withdrew from the tourney because of COVID restrictions. FC was scheduled to play Clinton Prairie at 6 p.m.
IUK women No. 6 in RSC preseason
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — WVU Tech was the unanimous favorite in the River States Conference women’s basketball preseason poll, which was released Wednesday. The Golden Bears received all 12 of the possible first-place votes.
The Golden Bears were 25-7 overall and 16-0 in the RSC last year and have won 29 straight conference regular-season games.
IU Kokomo (17-13, 8-8) was sixth in the 13-team poll. In voting by division, IUK was second to Asbury in close voting in the West Division.
The Cougars’ Tia Chambers made the 10-player preseason all-conference team.
