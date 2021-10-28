9 KT-area players receive soccer honors
Nine KT-area soccer players have been named to the Indiana Soccer Coaches Association’s Top Team Player list. Each coach can nominate one player of any grade for the award, with criteria left up to the coach.
On the girls side, Tipton senior Ella Wolfe and Western senior Maddy Parr were named to the squad after helping their teams to big seasons. Wolfe’s Blue Devils made the Class A Final Four and Parr’s Panthers won Hoosier Conference and Class 2A sectional titles. Additionally, Kokomo senior Rebecca Stillwell, Northwestern sophomore Alexandra Hale and Maconaquah junior Lacey Freeman were named to the list.
On the boys side, Taylor senior Owen Shimer, Eastern senior Caiden Kendall, Northwestern junior Zachary Van Osdell and Carroll senior Will Eldridge were named to the list. Eldridge helped the Cougars win Hoosier Heartland Conference and Class A sectional titles.
Officials set to work state championships
Four KT-area members of the North Central Indiana Officials Association have been picked to work IHSAA state championship events this weekend.
Three of the four are part of the officiating lineup for the soccer state finals on Friday and Saturday at IUPUI. Greentown’s Bruce King is part of the crew for Class 3A girls game, Kokomo’s Austin Finley is part of the crew for the Class A boys game and Kokomo’s Paul Williams will work the Class A girls game.
Tipton’s Dean Martin will work the cross country state finals on Saturday at Terre Haute. He will serve as the starter for the boys race and as the referee for the girls race.
