IHSAA redraws 2 VB sectionals

The IHSAA on Tuesday redrew pairings for two volleyball sectionals after putting Eastern in an incorrect sectional in the original draw.

The IHSAA redrew to place Eastern into the Class 3A Peru Sectional and originally having the Comets in the Class 2A Madison-Grant Sectional.

The following are the revised pairings for those sectionals, which run next week.

Class 3A at Peru

M1: Peru vs. Western

M2: Eastern vs. Oak Hill

M3: Maconaquah vs. Mississinewa

M4: Northwestern vs. Match 1 winner

M5: M2 winner vs. M3 winner

M6: Championship

Class 2A at M-G

M1: Madison-Grant vs. Eastbrook

M2: Blackford vs. Taylor

M3: Tipton vs. M1 winner

M4:Championship

IUK’s Jones wins RSC Fall Preview

FLORENCE — IU Kokomo women’s golfer Brandi Jones won the River States Conference Fall Preview at the Belterra Golf Club. The two-day tournament concluded Tuesday.

Jones was in a three-way tie after the first round of action after shooting a three-over 75. The graduate student from Maconaquah followed with a 78 for a two-round total of 153, giving her the victory by one stroke.

Midway won the team title with a two-round total of 629. IU East took second place, three shots back. IUK was sixth in the nine-team field with a score of 733.

After Jones, Sarah Williams had IUK’s second-best finish. She was 13th after shooting rounds of 82 and 83 for a total of 165.

