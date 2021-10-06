IHSAA redraws 2 VB sectionals
The IHSAA on Tuesday redrew pairings for two volleyball sectionals after putting Eastern in an incorrect sectional in the original draw.
The IHSAA redrew to place Eastern into the Class 3A Peru Sectional and originally having the Comets in the Class 2A Madison-Grant Sectional.
The following are the revised pairings for those sectionals, which run next week.
Class 3A at Peru
M1: Peru vs. Western
M2: Eastern vs. Oak Hill
M3: Maconaquah vs. Mississinewa
M4: Northwestern vs. Match 1 winner
M5: M2 winner vs. M3 winner
M6: Championship
Class 2A at M-G
M1: Madison-Grant vs. Eastbrook
M2: Blackford vs. Taylor
M3: Tipton vs. M1 winner
M4:Championship
IUK’s Jones wins RSC Fall Preview
FLORENCE — IU Kokomo women’s golfer Brandi Jones won the River States Conference Fall Preview at the Belterra Golf Club. The two-day tournament concluded Tuesday.
Jones was in a three-way tie after the first round of action after shooting a three-over 75. The graduate student from Maconaquah followed with a 78 for a two-round total of 153, giving her the victory by one stroke.
Midway won the team title with a two-round total of 629. IU East took second place, three shots back. IUK was sixth in the nine-team field with a score of 733.
After Jones, Sarah Williams had IUK’s second-best finish. She was 13th after shooting rounds of 82 and 83 for a total of 165.
