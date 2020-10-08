Western-Tipton clash tops Week 8 schedule
Tipton’s football team leads the Hoosier Conference East Division with a 3-0 record. Western and Hamilton Heights follow with 2-1 records. There are chances for an outright division winner, a two-way tie or a three-way tie as division play concludes Friday with two games: Western at Tipton, and Heights at Lewis Cass.
The division winner will advance to play the West Division winner in the conference championship on Oct. 16.
The following is Friday’s area schedule. Kokomo and Carroll are idle this week after having to cancel games because of COVID restrictions.
• Western at Tipton
• Eastern at Sheridan
• Tri-Central at Taylor
• Northwestern at Rensselaer
• Hamilton Heights at Cass
• Wabash at Maconaquah
• North Miami at Peru
Tigers sweep Comets in volleyball match
GREENTOWN — Northwestern’s volleyball team beat Eastern 3-0 (25-20, 25-18, 25-16) Wednesday.
McKenna Layden led the Tigers (14-10) with a nice all-around performance that included 13 kills and nine service points on offense and 19 digs and two blocks on defense. Leah Carter also was strong up front with seven kills and six blocks.
Also for the Tigers, Kenzie Rogers had 15 assists, five kills and 10 digs, Jaci Elson had seven assists, six points and 12 digs, Tori Closson totaled 20 digs, Morgan Walker had 10 points and 16 digs and Emily Goltz had nine points and six digs.
For the Comets (16-11), Loralei Evans led the way with 10 kills, 19 serve receptions and 12 digs. Emma Sandlin had 21 assists and 16 digs, Kate Harrison had five kills and 10 digs and Makenna Titus had 26 digs.
Taylor soccer falls in sectional play
ANDERSON — Sheridan beat Taylor’s co-ed team 4-1 in the Class A Anderson Prep Academy Boys Soccer Sectional on Wednesday.
Sydnie Boley scored Taylor’s goal off a feed from Josh Bowman, connecting to trim Sheridan’s lead to 3-1. Taylor ‘keeper Truman Howerton had 21 saves.
“All the coaches agreed: Overall, this was probably one of the absolute best games we’ve played all season,” Taylor co-coach Kirk Wiley said. “Seemed like when we scored that goal, it sparked us and our intensity ratcheted up quite a bit.”
Wiley thanked multi-year senior contributors Kaya Holmes, Giselle Nieves, Howerton and Bowman. They were part of a patched-together Titan squad that merged the boys and girls programs when neither team had enough players to participate on their own this season.
“The two ladies were four-year players for the team, and the guys were three and two years respectively, and we want to thank them for their hard work and impact they’ve had on the program as well,” Wiley said.
Jones leads Cougars in RSC women’s golf
FLORENCE — Midway (Ky.) University won the team title at the River States Conference Women’s Golf Fall Preview at Belterra Golf Club. The two-day tournament concluded Tuesday. Midway had rounds of 328 and 320 to win by 11 shots.
IU Kokomo tied for fifth place in the eight-team field. The Cougars had rounds of 357 and 335. Brandi Jones led IUK with a seventh-place finish. She had rounds of 80 and 80 for a total of 160. Sarah Williams tied for 17th after shooting rounds of 90 and 83 (173).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.