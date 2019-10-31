HU Hall of Fame class has Kokomo connection
HUNTINGTON — Huntington University’s 2019 Forester Athletic Hall of Fame inductees include the 1999-2000 men’s basketball team, which was the first in program history to earn a spot in the NAIA national tournament as the Mid-Central Conference tournament champion. The Foresters reached the NAIA final four and finished with a 31-4 record.
Kokomo’s Eric Ferrell played on that team.
HU’s induction ceremony is set for Nov. 9.
Locals picked for state CC officiating crew
Kokomo’s Stuart Whitcomb and Tipton’s Dean Martin have been selected to the officiating crew for the IHSAA Cross Country State Finals, which takes place this Saturday. Both Martin and Whitcomb are part of the North Central Indiana Officials Organization.
The boys and girls state meet will be run on the LaVern Gibson Course at Indiana State University in Terre Haute. The boys meet starts at 1 p.m. with the girls following at 1:45.
