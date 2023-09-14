Singles sweep fuels Kokomo’s tennis win
Kokomo’s boys tennis team rode a dominant singles sweep to a 4-1 victory over visiting Lapel on Wednesday.
No. 1 player Caleb Taflinger and No. 3 player Mitch McClelland recorded 6-0, 6-0 wins and No. 2 player Andrew Guerre won 6-0, 6-2.
The Kats’ fourth point came at No. 2 doubles where Ari Leger and Harry Blake battled back for a 3-6, 7-6 (7-4), 10-5 win.
“Our singles guys came out and played nearly flawless tennis. They carried us,” Kokomo coach Travis Taflinger said. “Ari and Harry started a little slow, but beat a very good team in a third set super-tiebreaker. Harry really had an amazing night and had tremendous energy all night.
“Lapel was playing their top player at No. 1 doubles and played good tennis. Overall, all our points played well as we continue to prepare for a big weekend for conference.”
Kokomo (11-4) hosts Harrison today in a match to decide the North Central Conference’s No. 1 seed from the West Division.
Tipton golf edges Frankton by 1 shot
TIPTON — Medalist Kennedy Lancaster and Josie Butler led Tipton’s girls golf team to a victory over Frankton by the slimmest of margins, 189-190, Wednesday at Tipton Municipal. Lancaster shot a 3-over 38 and Butler 39. Also for the Blue Devils, Claire Orcutt shot 55 and Lucy Lightfoot 57.
“This is a really, really good win going into sectional,” Tipton coach Jason Bales said. “Kennedy and Josie were solid, and Claire put together her best round of the year. [Wednesday] night was a night where a shot here or a shot there mattered and we played an entire nine. Frankton is a good team which is picked ahead of us [at the Noblesville Sectional] next week. I thought this match could be an even match.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.