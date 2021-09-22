Titans top Bruins in boys tennis
Taylor’s boys tennis team beat Blackford 4-1 Wednesday.
The Titans’ points came from Josh Parker at No. 2 singles, Micah Irwin at No. 3 singles, Bobby Wonnell and Cody Groves at No. 1 doubles and Jayden Johnson and Kien Sullivan at No. 2 doubles.
HS bowling signups Friday, Saturday
The Indiana high school bowling program will hold local callouts from 5-6 p.m. Friday and from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday. Both sessions will take place at Heritage Lanes. Interested high school boys and girls can sign up and get any questions answered during these times.
Participating local high schools include Western, Kokomo, Taylor, Eastern, Northwestern, Tri-Central, Tipton and Lewis Cass. All are looking for more bowlers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.