NW’s Layden 2nd in national stats
Northwestern volleyball middle hitter McKenna Layden ranks second nationally in hitting percentage in stats compiled by Maxpreps, a sports stats and information website.
Layden has a whopping .526 attack percentage, which measures a hitter’s accuracy. The percentage is kills, minus errors (attacks which result in a point for the opponent) and that number divided by total attacks.
The Northwestern junior has 233 kills for the unbeaten Tigers with just 20 errors in 405 attempts.
Northwestern is 18-0 heading into its match tonight at Harrison. From there, the Tigers will play in the Hoosier Conference tournament Saturday at Benton Central.
3 golfers hit holes-in-one
Three golfers hit holes-in-one on local courses recently, with one at Chippendale G.C. and a pair at the American Legion course.
Larry Cable hit a hole-in-one while playing at Chippendale. Cable used a 7-iron to ace hole No. 3. Ken Long, Tony Long and Greg Warwick witnessed Cable’s ace.
Casey Webster carded an ace on Friday at the American Legion, using a 52-degree wedge to ace hole No. 6, which was playing 112 yards. Maria Farrington, Rusty Mulkey and Mike Hunter witnessed Webster’s first ever hole-in-one.
And also at the Legion, Chris Linville scored an ace on Sept. 19. Linville used an 8-iron for a 150-yard ace. Andrew Roe, Peanut Waldron and Casey Cyr witnessed Linville’s hole-in-one.
