IU Kokomo soccer falls to Governors State
CROWN POINT — The IU Kokomo women’s soccer team fell 1-0 to Governors State on Wednesday in a neutral-field match at the Sportsplex.
Governors State got a goal in the first half and it held up the rest of the game. IUK got off 21 shots but only three on target. IUK goalie Alicia Burns had four saves.
The Cougars (1-3-2) host Siena Heights University at 7 p.m. Friday.
Ball State golf 4th at Kickoff event
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — Led by Carter Smith’s third-place finish, Ball State’s men’s golf team finished fourth in a field of 12 teams at the season-opening Golfweek Collegiate Kickoff on Monday and Tuesday at at Dalhousie C.C.
Smith shot 209, four shots behind individual champ Alex Price of LSU. Also for the Cardinals, Tipton’s Griffin Hare tied for 10th (215), Ali Kahn tied for 14th (217), Braxton Kuntz tied for 38th (224), and Alec Cesare and Peru’s Kash Bellar each tied for 44th (226).
LSU was the team champion with a score of 844, followed by Missouri, (851), Stetson (859), and BSU (865).
Next for the Cardinals is the BSU’s Earl Yestingsmeier Invitational on Saturday and Sunday at the Delaware C.C.
Local pool players compete in Vegas
The North Central Indiana APA recently sent six teams to compete in the World Pool Championship at the Westgate Casino and Resort in Las Vegas. The following is a rundown of the local teams/players that won their local tournaments to qualify to compete in Vegas.
8 Ball Teams
Beast Mode (Jeff Radabaugh, April Radabaugh, Austin Huntsman, Billy Likens, Brandy Horn, Korey Harris and Mary Petrack). Went 3-2, were 129th through 256th at time of elimination, and won $1,000 in prize money.
Chokers (Ryan Adkins, Jonah Bunch, Chad Bowley, Conrad Burkholder, Greg Forrey, Lucas Traylor, Neil Johnson and Olivia Forrey). Went 1-2, were 385th-512th, and received $350 in qualifier money.
9 Ball Team
Jen and Juice (Jennifer Walker, Jarren Haney, Brandon Ward, Samantha Beck, Scott Woodard, Stacie Woodard, Tim Hinton and Zack Selleck). Went 2-1, were 257th-384th, and received $350 in qualifier money.
Jack and Jill Doubles
Show Stoppers (Ryan Adkins and Samantha Beck). Went 3-1, were 33rd-64th, and won $150 in prize money.
Masters
Spanky’s (Jarred Haney, Blake Clark, Brad Parrott and Ryan Adkins). Went 3-1, were 33rd-64th, and won $250 in prize money.
Team Captains
Where’s Paco! (Jarred Haney, Ryan Adkins, Mike Tomlinson, Joni Houghton and Humberto “Paco” Mariano). Went 1-2 and were 193rd-256th.
