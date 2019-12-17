Western tops rival in bowling match
Western’s boys bowling team beat Eastern’s boys on Friday to move into a tie for the conference lead.
Western scored about 100 pins higher each team game. With each team winning its match on Saturday, Western and Eastern have identical 8-1 records. The final regular season match this Friday will be a position round where Western will again bowl Eastern to break the tie and determine the regular season champion. This match will be a best-of-10 baker game format match.
Tri-Central won two matches last weekend and is in third place with a 6-3 record.
Leading the scoring Friday for the boys was Eastern’s Ethan Preston with the highest boys series for the season. He had games of 233 and 226 for a 459 series. Then came Western’s Haydn Hunt (204 and 222) with a 426 series. Western’s Ashton Carter (205 and 169) had a 374 series.
Leading the scoring on Saturday was Western’s Trenton Pulsipher (198 and 200) with a 398 series. Eastern’s Preston continued his hot bowling with games of 221 and 160 for a 381 series. Western’s Hunt had a 361 series. Tri-Central’s Jordan Schmidt had a 330 series. Eastern’s Brayden Utterback had a 221 game and a JV game of 189. Western’s Carter had a 207 game and a JV game of 203.
Leading the girls Friday was Western’s Haley Harbaugh with two games of 161 for a 322 series. Western’s Arrabella Hall had her highest game and series with games of 145 and 103 for a 248 series.
Leading the girls again Saturday was Harbaugh with her highest game and series with games of 224 and 149 for a 374 series. Kokomo’s Grace Gamblin had her highest game and series with games of 190 and 120 for a 310 series. Taylor’s Ryleigh Schesser had her highest game with a 157.
— Gerard Kelley, for the Kokomo Tribune
IU Kokomo’s Spivey wins league award
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The River States Conference on Monday named IU Kokomo guard Trequan Spivey its Men’s Basketball Player of the Week for Dec. 9-15.
Spivey scored a combined 55 points in two victories for the NAIA Division II No. 13-ranked Cougars. He shot 73 percent from the field (16 for 22), 89 percent from 3-point range (8 for 9) and a perfect 15 for 15 on free throws.
IU Kokomo (11-2 overall) hosts Indiana Northwest in a non-conference game Friday.
