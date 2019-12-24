Weaver reaches 300 career wins
Former Western boys basketball coach Andy Weaver reached a career milestone Saturday.
Weaver, now in his eighth season at Class 4A school Plainfield, joined the 300-win club when the Quakers beat Class 3A No. 2-ranked Danville 56-54. The Quakers improved to 6-1.
Weaver has a 300-269 career record over 26 seasons. He ranks No. 1 in Western boys basketball history with 207 wins. He led the Panthers to six Mid-Indiana Conference titles, six Class 3A sectional titles and one regional title over 15 seasons.
CK 5K run, walk set for Dec. 31
The Club Kokomo Roadrunners will host its annual Reminiscing 5K run and walk on Tuesday, Dec. 31, in Highland Park with registration at Rodgers Pavilion from 12:15 to 1:30 p.m. The 5K run and walk will begin at 2 p.m. Each finisher will receive a medal and refreshments will be available after the event.
There is a race day entry fee of $8 for club members and $10 for non-club members. For more information, visit www.clubkokomoroadrunners.com or call 765-455-2283.
