NW boys swimmers win season finale
Northwestern’s boys swimming and diving team beat visiting Carroll 137-38 Monday in the Tigers’ regular-season finale.
“We had a lot of fun,” Northwestern coach Donita Walters said. “We mixed things up drastically.”
Walters noted Ethan Champion took on the ironman challenge by swimming each of the final four events — 200 freestyle relay, 100 backstroke, 100 breaststroke and 400 free relay. He won the backstroke (1:11.17) and helped the Tigers win both relays.
“We drew that out of a hat at a practice last week,” she said. “He did exceptionally well.”
Walters said normal sprinter Brodyn Devault drew the 500 free. He won in a time of 5:54.64.
Individually, Austin Huskey led the Tigers with wins in the 200 free (2:04.46) and 100 butterfly (1:05.27). Also winning individual events were Drew Gingerich (50 free, :24.93), Mason Harrell (100 free, :54.64), Caleb Champion (200 IM, 2:19.57) and Kolby Ahnert (breaststroke, 1:14.91).
Northwestern swept the relays. Gingerich, Huskey, Harrell and Devault teamed to win the 200 medley (1:55.78). Will Baxter, Caleb Champion, Ethan Champion and Caden Gaier won the 200 free (1:46.24). And Ethan Champion, Gingerich, Harrell and Gaier won the 400 free (3:52.20).
Kokomo baseball plans skills camp
Kokomo High School’s baseball coaching staff will hold its Wildkat Skills Camp on March 14 in the high school gymnasium. The camp is for players in grades K-8 and the cost is $35. KHS coaches and players will provide instruction in the areas of fielding, hitting, pitching, catching and base running.
Players in grades K-5 will go from 10 a.m. to noon and players in grades 6-8 will follow from 2-4 p.m. Players need to wear tennis shoes and bring their glove. They’re also welcome to bring their own bat.
To obtain a registration form, go to KokomoAthletics.com. Walkup registration will be accepted, but camp T-shirts are guaranteed only to those who register prior to March 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.