IUK hoops teams set for league tourneys
IU Kokomo’s men’s and women’s basketball teams both qualified to play in River States Conference tournaments, which open Wednesday.
On the men’s side, NAIA Division II No. 16-ranked IUK (24-6 overall, 13-3 RSC) will host Point Park University (15-15, 7-9) in a quarterfinal game at 7 p.m. Wednesday. IUK is the West Division’s No. 2 seed and Point Park is the East Division’s No. 3 seed. The top four teams from each division advance to play in the eight-team tournament.
The IUK-Point Park winner will advance the West Virginia Tech-Alice Lloyd winner on Saturday. WVU Tech (21-7, 15-1) is the No. 1 overall seed and has home-court advantage through the tournament.
On the women’s side, IUK (16-12, 8-8) will play at WVU Tech (24-6, 16-0) in a quarterfinal game at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. IUK is the West Division’s No. 4 seed and WVU Tech is the East Division’s No. 1 seed and also the overall No. 1 seed.
The higher seed hosts each game of the tourneys. The finals are March 3.
IUK baseball drops DH to defending champs
ATHENS, Tenn. — IU Kokomo’s baseball team dropped a doubleheader to defending NAIA national champion and No. 1-ranked Tennessee Wesleyan on Sunday
TWU beat IUK by scores of 2-1 and 3-1 in the seven-inning games.
In the opener, Austin Weiler accounted for IUK’s run with a home run. Owen Callaghan took the loss. He pitched all six innings, allowed five hits, struck out five and walked one.
In the second game, Riley Garczynski gave IUK a 1-0 lead with a home run in the third inning, but TWU rallied for the win. Ben Harris took the loss. He blanked TWU for five innings before running into trouble in the sixth. He pitched 5.1 innings, allowed three hits and two runs, struck out six and walked two.
IUK’s home opener is today. IUK (5-6) hosts Huntington University in a doubleheader at Municipal Stadium. Game one is at 1 p.m.
Local billiards teams to compete in Vegas
The North Central Indiana APA pool league will send two doubles teams to compete in the Vegas Showdown Series on April 29 through May 3 at the Westgate Resort Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. The local qualifier was held Feb. 15-16 at Spanky’s Billiards in Kokomo.
The team of Ryan Adkins and April Radabaugh topped the local competition to win a spot in the 8-Ball Doubles tournament. They’ll compete against another 384 teams for a piece of the total payout prize of $38,400.
The team of Nick Thill and Casey Colvin won a spot in the 9-Ball Doubles tournament. They’ll be competing against a maximum field of 256 other teams for a piece of the $25,600 prize.
