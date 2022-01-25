PNW's Barnard earns conference honor
The Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference on Monday named Purdue Northwest junior Anthony Barnard its North Division Player of the Week for men's basketball. He's the first player in program history to receive the weekly honor.
The former Kokomo High School standout led the Pride to a pair of conference wins last week. Barnard recorded 14 points, five rebounds and three assists in a 91-82 win over Saginaw Valley. The 6-foot-7 guard/forward followed with 21 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals in a 93-75 victory over Wayne State. He drained 7 of 11 3-point attempts over the two games.
For the season, Barnard is averaging 14.7 points per game while shooting nearly 40% from 3-point range. He ranks fifth in the GLIAC at 7.6 rebounds per game.
PNW (5-13 overall, 2-8 GLIAC) visits Davenport on Thursday for a league game.
NW rolls past Elwood in boys basketball
ELWOOD — Northwestern's boys basketball team hammered Elwood 64-29 Monday night to kick off a three-game week.
The Tigers (5-7) went inside to Eli Edwards in building a 32-13 halftime lead. Edwards scored 20 points in the half. Koen Berry had a 13-point flurry in the third quarter as the Tigers pushed to a 52-18 advantage.
Edwards finished with 24 points and Berry finished with 15. Conner Austin added seven points and A'Marion Conyers had six points.
Hunter Sallee led Elwood (1-12) with 10 points.
Northwestern is scheduled to host Twin Lakes on Friday and host Class 2A No. 5 Carroll on Saturday.
Purdue falls on road; Layden scores 13
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Reigning Big Ten women's basketball player of the year Naz Hillmon scored 32 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead No. 8 Michigan past Purdue 79-66 Monday night.
Former Northwestern High School star Madison Layden had a nice game for Purdue. The sophomore guard scored 13 points, right at her season average and her 12th straight game in double figures. She was 3 of 7 from 3-land. She also had four rebounds, a game-high three steals and two assists.
Layden has 12 career games with three or more steals.
Michigan (17-2 overall) moved to 8-1 in the Big Ten, good for second place behind Indiana (6-0). Purdue dropped to 12-7 overall and 3-5 in league play.
