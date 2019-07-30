Sixers-Valpo susp. at Legion state
ROCKPORT — Kokomo Post 6 and Valparaiso Post 94 were in the fourth inning of their elimination game Monday at the American Legion State Finals when heavy rains caused the game to be suspended.
The game will resume at some point Tuesday, likely around noon. Kokomo holds an 8-2 lead and is coming to bat in the bottom of the fourth in the seven-inning game. After Kokomo and Valpo finish, Lafayette Post 11 will face Terre Haute Post 346.
Terre Haute is undefeated and the other three remaining teams all have one loss. Kokomo is 2-1 at state following an opening-round victory over Lake Station Post 100, a second-round loss to Terre Haute and a losers’ bracket victory over Rockport Post 254.
NW’s Harrison going to USA Futures meet
Northwestern sophomore Jaylyn Harrison is scheduled to compete in the USA Swimming Futures Championship meet in Greensboro, North Carolina. The meet begins Thursday and runs through Sunday.
Harrison will compete in the 50-yard freestyle, 100 freestyle and 100 breaststroke. She qualified by posting state-cut times while swimming for Northwestern.
She will be representing Westfield Aquatics.
Howard Co. Aquatics offers lessons, more
Howard County Aquatics is a nonprofit swimming program designed to enable swimmers to grow through water safety, stroke development and more at Kokomo High School’s pool.
Interested individuals can find out more about HCA’s monthly lessons, new developmental program and its competitive swim team by visiting hcahurricanes.com. The website provides information about each level, practice times and contact information.
Bostic, Carver teaming for girls hoops camp
Northwestern girls basketball standout Kendall Bostic is teaming with the Carver Community Center for a free girls basketball camp for players in grades 3-8.
The camp is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 24 at the Carver Center, 1030 N. Purdum St. The deadline to register is Aug. 14.
Players will be separated by grades during the camp and lunch will be provided.
Bostic’s mission for the camp is to teach the fundamentals of basketball while also encouraging young girls to work hard and to have fun. She is hoping to inspire girls’ interest not only in basketball, but in one another, in their community and in their futures.
A key player on Northwestern’s 2018 and ‘19 Class 3A state championship teams, Bostic is heading into her senior season. The 2020 Miss Basketball candidate is a Michigan State recruit.
Space in the camp is limited. To reserve your spot and T-shirt, register at the Carver Center. For questions or more information, email Martha Warner at mwarner@kokomocarver.org or the camp leaders at Bosticfamily@comcast.net.
Peru giving students free home tickets
PERU — All Peru students in grades K-12 will be admitted free to home athletic events (excluding IHSAA and county tournaments) with a school ID during the 2019-20 school year.
K-6 students must be accompanied by a paid adult for high school athletic events. Parents may show their child’s ID to allow child to be admitted free.
