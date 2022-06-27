BobKats' season ends with loss in Game 3
ALBANY, N.Y. — The Albany Patroons beat the Kokomo BobKats 121-83 in the decisive Game 3 of The Basketball League's East Regional Finals on Monday night at the Washington Avenue Armory.
Albany won the best-of-three series 2-1 and advances to face the Shreveport (Louisiana) Mavericks in the championship series.
Up 25-16 after the first quarter, the Patroons outscored the BobKats 64-41 over the middle two quarters to put the game away.
Kokomo had no answer for Albany guard A.J. Mosby, who poured in 36 minutes. He made 13 of 18 shots, including 7 of 11 from 3-point range.
As a team, Albany shot a blistering 15 of 27 (55.6%) from 3-land.
Martrellian Gibson led Kokomo with 23 points and seven rebounds and Tremont Moore had a double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds. Derek Hawthorne added 13 points.
The BobKats closed the playoffs with a 7-3 record. They won the Lower Midwest Division and Midwest Conference titles during their run.
Jackrabbits fall to Kalamazoo
The Kalamazoo Growlers beat the Kokomo Jackrabbits 9-6 in a Northwoods League Great Lakes East Division matchup Monday night in front of a crowd of 507 at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.
The division-leading Growlers jumped to a 5-0 lead after two innings and kept the lead the rest of the way.
Kokomo starting pitcher Wil Stockman took the loss. He pitched 1.1 innings and allowed five runs (four earned) on one hit and six walks. Andres De Leon relieved and offered 6.2 innings of solid relief. He allowed three runs and seven hits. Connor Throneberry pitched the ninth and allowed one run.
Conner Stewart led the Jackrabbits at the plate, going 2 for 4 with two runs and one RBI. Angel Galindez drove in two runs.
Kalamazoo (17-12) and Kokomo (8-20) play again at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday at KMS. After that, Kokomo hosts Great Lakes West Division-leading Wisconsin Rapids (24-4) on Wednesday and Thursday.
