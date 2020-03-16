NAIA, River States cancel spring sports
The NAIA on Monday canceled all spring sports championships amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The River States Conference followed suit and canceled all of its regular-season contests.
Indiana University Kokomo plays in the NAIA and RSC.
“It was expected but still gives me great sadness to share that the 2020 spring sports season at IU Kokomo has ended,” IU Kokomo athletic director Greg Cooper said in a story on IUK’s website.
Cooper noted the NAIA is granting seniors on spring sports teams the opportunity to return for another season and two more semesters if desired.
“This does cause some interesting complications that students will have to consider like taking on more debt and delaying joining the workforce,” he said. “On a positive note, it also may allow students to start a master’s degree which may help them further in their future careers. There are a lot of nuances all senior student-athletes will have to work out.
“Finally, this also impacts all spring student-athletes as they will all get another year of eligibility so your sophomores will still be sophomores athletically next year. At IU Kokomo this is easier on us than at other universities since among our six spring sports we only had 10 total seniors.”
Eastern events through April 18 canceled
GREENTOWN — Eastern athletic director Erik Hisner on Monday said all Comet athletic events through April 18 have been canceled.
Eastern and other schools are closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kokomo Babe Ruth postpones signups
Following Howard County’s decision Monday to ban gatherings of 10 or more people because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kokomo Parents Babe Ruth baseball league postponed its signups scheduled for Saturday at Hot Box Pizza.
Once the ban is lifted, league officials will decide on a new plan for signups and tryouts and announce the new dates in the Tribune and on the league’s Facebook page.
