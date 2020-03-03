Area hoops officials to work sectionals
Ten KT-area basketball officials received assignments to work boys sectional games this week.
In Class 4A, Galveston’s Tim Knowland is part of the lineup for the Elkhart Central Sectional and Tipton’s Drew Frawley is at the Muncie Central Sectional. In Class 3A, Galveston’s Gary Chambers is at Twin Lakes, Tipton’s Dean Martin is at Garrett and Kokomo’s Rob Pruett is at Norwell.
In Class 2A, Kokomo’s Zach Barnes is assigned to the North Judson Sectional, Kokomo’s Bob Walsh is at Winamac, Kokomo’s Paul Williams is at Western Boone and Tipton’s Jeffrey Heard is at Alexandria. And in Class A, Camden’s Chad Myers is at Caston.
NW’s Hall of Fame to induct new class
The Northwestern Athletic Hall of Fame will hold its 2020 induction ceremony on March 13. The schedule calls for social time at 5:30 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m. and the induction ceremony at approximately 7 p.m. in the Tiger Den gym. Those attending should enter Door No. 48.
The selection committee picked four members for the Class of 2020: John Hendryx for the Gerald Hood Coaches Wing; Danny Sewell and Ron Comfort for the Brent Graber/Brian Hemmerly Athlete Wing; and Dick Dillon for the Gerald Sullivan Contributors Wing.
The cost is $25 per ticket. Questions should be directed to Northwestern athletic director Dan Armstrong at Daniel.Armstrong@nwsc.k12.in.us or 765-457-8101, ext. 2033.
Babe Ruth ump clinic set for March 22
A national Babe Ruth clinic for baseball umpires and coaches is scheduled for March 22 at Maple Crest Middle School, 2727 S. Washington St. Registration will start at 11 a.m. and the clinic will run from noon to 5 p.m. Those attending should enter the school through Door 5 off of Lincoln Road.
All youth league umpires, coaches and anyone interested in becoming an umpire with national certification are encouraged to attend. An open-book certification test will be given to first-time umpires. Returning umpires can become re-certified, but do not have to take the test.
The cost of the clinic alone is $25, which includes lunch, plus $65 to take the certification test or to re-certify. For more information, call Greg Eller at 765-461-2523.
KT columnist Martino earns writing awards
The Hoosier Outdoor Writers organization recently held its annual conference in conjunction with the Indianapolis Boat Sport and Travel show and longtime KT outdoors columnist John Martino received several awards.
Martino’s top awards came in the Conservation and Hunting/Trapping categories. He placed first in both.
His entry in the Conservation category was “Turkey season recalls historic moment,” which was an article about the reintroduction of wild turkeys in Howard County and the legal turkey hunting seasons that followed. His entry in Hunting/Trapping category was “A deer of any size can be a trophy,” which was about how trophy deer do not have to sport large antlers and those who focus on inches rather than experiences are missing some of hunting’s greatest rewards.
Martino won awards in three other categories. He took second in both General Outdoors and Photo and third in Fishing.
