IUK volleyball, soccer learn NAIA opponents
IU Kokomo's volleyball and women's soccer teams on Monday learned their first-round opponents for their NAIA national tournaments.
The NAIA volleyball tournament features 48 teams and begins with 24 first-round matches Saturday at campus sites. The 24 winners will then advance to the national site in Sioux City, Iowa.
IUK (30-6) will hit the road to face College of Saint Mary (19-8) in the opening round. Saint Mary is located in Omaha, Nebraska.
The NAIA women's soccer tournament features 40 teams divided into 10 four-team brackets. The first and second rounds are held at campus sites. From there, the 10 remaining teams will advance to the national site in Orange Beach, Alabama.
The Cougars are part of the Williamsburg, Kentucky, Bracket. The University of the Cumberlands is the host and the bracket's top seed, Indiana Wesleyan is the No. 2 seed, John Brown of Arkansas is the No. 3 seed and IUK is the No. 4 seed.
The first round is Thursday. IUK (14-2-3) faces Cumberlands (15-1-3) at 3:30 p.m. followed by Indiana Wesleyan vs. John Brown at 6 p.m. The winners will meet at 6 p.m. Saturday.
No. 8 Carroll girls roll past Faith Ch.
LAFAYETTE — Led by the 1-2 punch of Alli Harness and Madison Wagner, Class 2A No. 8-ranked Carroll beat Faith Christian 73-50 in a girls basketball game Monday.
Harness scored 27 points and Wagner scored 26 points. Harness also had six rebounds, six assists and four steals while Wagner also had 11 rebounds, six assists and two steals.
Also for the Cougars (3-1), Jamilah Tillman had six points and 14 rebounds and Laney Johnson had six points.
