Girls hoops season tips off tonight
The Indiana high school girls basketball season fires into action this week.
The following is the area schedule. JV games start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
TODAY
Northwestern at Laf. Jeff
Eastern at Cass
WEDNESDAY
Carroll at Frankfort
THURSDAY
Western at Eastern
Tri-Central at Frankton
Twin Lakes at Cass (varsity only, 6 p.m.)
FRIDAY
Lebanon at Kokomo
SATURDAY
Twin Lakes at NW (varsity only, 7 p.m.)
Western at Maconaquah
Tipton at Mississinewa
Tri-Central at Morristown tourney (TC plays Cascade in opening round at 11:45 a.m.)
Araujo Lage, Weigt earn soccer honors
The Indiana Soccer Coaches Association’s all-district teams include a pair of Howard County players.
On the boys side, Kokomo senior Gabriel Araujo Lage made the District 2 first team, which has 25 players. He scored eight goals and distributed five assists to lead the Kats with 21 points.
On the girls side, Western senior Sophie Weight made the District 2 first team, which has 25 players. She scored 41 goals and dished 16 assists in leading the Panthers to their third straight Class 2A sectional title.
As all-district first-team players, Araujo Lage and Weigt are eligible for all-state consideration.
Borden, Smith play in tennis showcase
GREENCASTLE — Maconaquah’s Cole Borden and Peru’s Ryan Smith played in the Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association’s annual Boys Senior All-Star Match over the weekend at DePauw University.
Borden and Smith played for the winning Northeast squad. Smith posted a 3-0 record with one singles point and two doubles points. Borden was 2-1 with one doubles point and one singles point.
Seniors are nominated by coaches and selected by the coaches association for the event. Players are then divided among the Northeast, Northwest, Southeast and Southwest teams. The Northeast team had two players from Homestead, two from Carroll of Fort Wayne and one each from Mississinewa, Northridge, West Noble, Maconaquah and Peru.
Longtime Peru coach Mike Saine assisted Carroll coach Kyle Stoffel in coaching the Northeast squad, which has won the event 10 time since it debuted in 2008.
Borden recently announced his decision to play at Wabash College. Smith is considering his options.
