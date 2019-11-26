Boys hoops season tips off tonight
The high school boys basketball season fires into action tonight with six games in the KT area.
The headliner is the annual Western-Kokomo clash. It’s at Memorial Gym this year. Western beat Kokomo 53-47 last year at Richard R. Rea Gymnasium, but the Wildkats own a 61-8 advantage in the all-time series. The Panthers’ last two-game win streak in the series came in the 2005-06 and 2006-07 season openers.
There’s other rivalry games this week including the Pilgrim Cup matchup of Tri-Central and Tipton tonight at Tipton, and Northwestern visiting Eastern on Saturday.
The following is a look at this week’s area boys schedule. JV games start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
TODAY
• Western at Kokomo
• Madison-Grant at Northwestern
• Eastern at Northfield
• Tri-Central at Tipton
• Cass at Carroll
• Peru at Logansport
WEDNESDAY
• Frankton at Taylor
SATURDAY
• Westfield at Kokomo
• Northwestern at Eastern
• Southwood at Cass
• Western at Lebanon (girls-boys varsity DH; girls game at 6 p.m.)
• Tri-Central in Ballmer Classic at North Miami (vs. Rochester at 1 p.m., vs. North Miami at 8 p.m.)
It’s fairly light week for girls basketball
The girls basketball schedule slows this week for the Thanksgiving break. There’s games tonight and a handful of games Saturday.
Northwestern, the state’s No. 1-ranked team, hosts South Bend Washington on Saturday for its only game of the week.
The following is a look at this week’s area girls schedule. JV games start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
TODAY
Carroll at Eastern
Taylor at Frankton
Rochester at Cass
6:15 p.m. — Maconaquah at Tippecanoe Valley
SATURDAY
Noon — Anderson at Kokomo
1:30 p.m. — S.B. Washington at Northwestern
6 p.m. — Western at Lebanon (girls-boys varsity DH)
6 Kat gridders earn All-NCC selections
The North Central Conference recently announced its football all-conference selections and six Kokomo players made the cut.
Safety Kohl Beard, cornerback/running back Torian Smith and linebacker Nolan Hansen made the 45-player first team and linebacker Myles Lenoir, cornerback Ta’Shy Stewart and wide receiver Noa Wainscott made the 31-player second team.
Lewis Cass plans alumni hoops game
WALTON — The third annual Lewis Cass alumni boys basketball game is scheduled for Friday. A meal and sign-up are planned for 5-7 p.m. with the game to follow at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $10, which includes the meal.
For more information, contact Evan Ohman at ohmaney30@gmail.com, or follow @LCKBasketball on Twitter.
