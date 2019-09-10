Tipton-Cass clash tops Friday’s schedule
Tipton and Lewis Cass, two of the three 3-0 football teams in the KT area, will clash Friday to kick off Hoosier Conference East Division play.
Tipton has been the division’s dominant team in recent seasons, winning back-to-back outright titles in 2017-18 after sharing the 2016 top spot. The Blue Devils have won 11 straight division games. That streak includes three victories over Cass, by a combined margin of 19 points.
Eastern is the area’s other remaining unbeaten team. The Comets on Friday host Taylor in a Hoosier Heartland Conference game.
The following is the Week 4 area schedule. Games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
• Kokomo at McCutcheon
• Tipton at Cass
• Western at Benton Central
• Taylor at Eastern
• Northwestern at Ham. Heights
• Wabash at Peru
• Whitko at Maconaquah
• Tri-Central at Clinton Prairie
• 7:30 — Carroll at South Newton
Banush records ace at American Legion
Don Banush hit a hole-in-one Saturday at the American Legion G.C. He used a 7-iron to ace No. 6, which played 155 yards. It was his first hole-in-one.
Austin Earlywine, Andrew Roe, Dave Witkowski and Kenny Willis witnessed the shot.
IUK soccer’s Godwin earns league award
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The River States Conference on Monday named IU Kokomo goalkeeper Kaitlyn Godwin its Women’s Soccer Defesnsive Player of the Week for Sept. 2-8.
The freshman from Rochester Hills, Michigan, made 12 stops in a 2-1 win over Rochester (Michigan), the first victory in team history. She followed that with 10 saves in a 1-0 loss to Lawrence Tech.
IU Kokomo (1-3) hosts Bluffton University on Thursday. The Cougars play their home games at Municipal Stadium.
