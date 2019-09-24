Western-Cass clash tops Week 6 schedule
Western and Class 2A No. 2-ranked Lewis Cass will meet Friday in a key Hoosier Conference East Division game as the high school football season reaches Week 6.
Cass leads the division at 2-0 with games remaining against Western and Hamilton Heights. At 1-0, Western is the only other unbeaten remaining in the five-team division. The Panthers have Cass, Northwestern and Tipton remaining.
The East Division winner will meet the West Division winner in the conference championship on Oct. 18. Class 3A No. 1 West Lafayette leads the West at 2-0.
Also Friday, Eastern travels to Clinton Central for a Hoosier Heartland Conference game. Sheridan leads the HHC at 4-0 and Eastern follows at 3-0.
The following is Friday’s area schedule.
• Muncie Central at Kokomo
• Western at Cass
• Eastern at Clinton Central
• Northwestern at Tipton
• Sheridan at Taylor
• Tri-Central at Carroll
• Maconaquah at North Miami
• Rochester at Peru
HC girls soccer set for tournament play
The Hoosier Conference girls soccer tournament begins Wednesday and continues Thursday and Saturday.
There is one game Wednesday: Twin Lakes at Northwestern at 6 p.m.
The quarterfinal round is Thursday. No. 1 seed Western plays the TL-NW winner at 7 p.m. at West Lafayette. Tipton plays Hamilton Heights at 6 p.m. at Heights.
The tournament concludes Saturday with eight games at Northwestern. The semifinal games are at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. and the championship is set for 5 p.m. There are also consolation games to determine third place through eighth place.
