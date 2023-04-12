NW’s Layden makes AP All-State Team
Northwestern girls basketball standout McKenna Layden was a third-team selection on this this year’s Associated Press Girls All-State Team.
Players are selected regardless of their grade level or in which class their school competes. There are five players named to each of the first, second and third teams in balloting from a panel of Indiana’s sports writers, broadcasters and coaches. From there, the next 26 players received high honorable mention and another 61 players received honorable mention.
South Bend Washington’s RaShunda Jones received the most votes, barely edging Zionsville’s Laila Hull.
Layden and Jones are future Purdue teammates. Hull, who won Indiana Miss Basketball, is a North Carolina commit.
Layden averaged 21.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 3.0 steals per game. She was a second-team pick in 2022.
Carroll’s Alli Harness made high honorable mention. Kokomo’s Aijia Elliott and Tipton’s Ashlee Schram received honorable mention.
Wesleyan’s Sanders wins league award
The Crossroads League on Monday named Indiana Wesleyan sophomore Kyle Sanders its Men’s Golfer of the Week after the former Western standout took first individually in the Midway Eagle Invitational last week at Lexington, Kentucky.
Sanders fired a 74 in the opening round, then closed with a 4-under 68 in the final round to surge to the individual title. He also led the Wildcats to the team title.
This is the first weekly award of Sanders’ career.
2 Cougar athletes receive RSC awards
The River States Conference’s athletes of the week for April 3-9 include IU Kokomo’s Lucas Letsinger and Drew Wagner.
Letsinger won Baseball Pitcher of the Week for the second time this season. The sophomore right-hander pitched a complete-game shutout of nine innings with 12 strikeouts vs. West Virginia Tech. The Hamilton Heights product allowed only four hits and did not walk a batter.
Wagner won Men’s Golfer of the Week after placing second individually and leading the Cougars to the team title in the Golden Bear Classic at Glade Springs Resort in Daniels, West Virginia. Wagner opened with a 1-under 71 and closed with a 74, finishing just one shot off the medalist honors.
IU Kokomo drops road doubleheader
FORT WAYNE — Indiana Tech swept IU Kokomo in a baseball doubleheader Tuesday. The Warriors took a 7-4 win in the seven-inning opener and a 10-4 win in the seven-inning nightcap.
IUK had leads in both games. In the first game, the Cougars held a 4-2 lead before the Warriors scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth. In the second game, the Cougars scored three runs in the top of the first, then gave up seven runs in the bottom of the frame.
In the first game, Jarod Gillespie went 2 for 3 with a solo home run for the Cougars and Nolan Bowser and Tucker Platt each had a double. Garrison Brege, the second of three IUK pitchers, took the loss.
In the second game, Matt Iacobucci went 1 for 3 with a two-run homer. Bowser, Gillespie and Blake Kimball each had a double. Harvey Owen, IUK’s starting pitcher, took the loss. He faced seven batters and retired only one.
IUK (19-17) hosts Brescia at 3 p.m. Friday to start a River States Conference series.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.