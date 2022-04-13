Hendryx retiring after 29-year career
Winamac football coach John Hendryx is retiring.
The Hall of Fame coach compiled a 232-97 record over a 29-year career that included successful stints at Carroll, Northwestern and Knox before he returned to his alma mater, Winamac.
Hendryx compiled a sizzling 113-48 record in 14 seasons at Carroll. He led the Cougars to the Class A state title in 1995 and a runner-up finish in ‘96.
He was just as impressive at Northwestern. He led the Tigers to a 62-30 record over eight seasons with one Mid-Indiana Conference title, one Class 2A sectional title and three sectional runner-up finishes. His .674 winning percentage at Northwestern is by far the best in school history and his 62 wins rank No. 2. The eight straight winning seasons also is the best in school history.
Hendryx went on to lead Knox to a 2019 sectional title — the first in the school’s history. And he led Winamac to a 2020 sectional title.
IU Kokomo baseball wins series finale
BLUEFIELD, Va. — IU Kokomo’s baseball team beat West Virginia Tech 14-3 Monday to salvage a win in the three-game series.
Former Western standout Patrick Mills continued his hot hitting by belting a solo home run and triple. It was his 12th homer of the season. Seth Denoyer smacked two singles and drove in four runs, Dylan Steele cracked a double and a single, drove in three runs and scored two runs and Tahj Borom had two singles, three RBI and two stolen bases.
J.T. Holton pitched six scoreless innings for the win. He allowed just five hits.
• IUK’s game at Georgetown (Kentucky) on Tuesday was canceled. The Cougars are scheduled to visit Indiana Tech today.
