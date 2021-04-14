Salukis’ Caylor earns Valley weekly award
Former Tipton softball standout Bailey Caylor took home the Missouri Valley Conference’s Newcomer of the Week award for her play in Southern Illinois’ series victory over Evansville, the conference announced Monday.
Caylor was 5 for 10 with a run scored and a stolen base in the series, helping the Salukis take two of three. She had a pair of 2-for-3 games.
She currently leads all Valley freshmen with a .348 batting average.
IUK to host Aquinas in NAIA volley tourney
IU Kokomo’s volleyball team will host Aquinas College (Michigan) in the NAIA national tourney’s opening round at 1 p.m. Saturday at IUK’s Student Activities and Events Center. The NAIA on Tuesday announced the opening-round matchups for the 48-team tourney.
No. 23-ranked IUK (22-5) qualified for the tourney by winning the River States Conference. No. 25 Aquinas (21-3) made it by finishing as the Wolverine Hoosier Athletic Conference’s runner-up.
The winner will advance to the tourney’s national site at Sioux City, Iowa, for pool play.
IUK track squads compete in Tech meet
FORT WAYNE — IU Kokomo’s track and field teams competed in Indiana Tech’s Warrior Invite over the weekend.
The Cougars’ highlights on the women’s side included Lexi Jackson setting school records in the 1,500- and 800-meter runs. She placed third in the 1,500 with a time of 4:47.04, and she was sixth in the 800 in 2:23.84. She is currently ranked first in the River States Conference in both events. Also on the women’s side, Lanie Pocock set a school record in her first attempt at the 5,000 racewalk with a time of 33:55.71.
On the men’s side, Grant Gaylor broke the 18-meter mark for the first time in his career in shot put, finishing second in the event at 18-2 (59 feet, 1 1/2 inches). That ranks third in NAIA.
