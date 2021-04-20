Devils edge Comets in girls tennis
GREENTOWN — No. 1 singles player Courtney Rich posted a 6-1, 6-0 victory to help Tipton’s girls tennis team beat Eastern 3-2 Tuesday at the Howard County Indoor Tennis Center.
For Eastern (2-3), Kennedy Horner prevailed 6-2, 5-7, 10-7 (super tiebreaker) at No. 3 singles and Alivia Salkie and Madi Guinn won 5-7, 6-3, 11-9 at No. 2 doubles.
“It was a tough night, a lot of credit to Tipton, but we also didn’t bring our best tennis,” Eastern coach Pat Rice said. “We are still learning how to close sets. That comes with a lot of inexperience. Really happy for Kennedy Horner at 3 singles getting her first career varsity win and our 2 doubles, Alivia Salkie and Madi Guinn, continued solid play from Monday night.”
All of Tuesday’s other scheduled prep events were postponed or canceled because of the snow.
IUK men’s golf 4th in RSC tournament
FLORENCE — IU Kokomo’s men’s golf team took fourth place in the River States Conference meet, which was held at Belterra Resort. After 36 holes over two rounds Monday, the meet concluded Tuesday with another 18 holes.
Midway University took the title with a three-round total of 893. The Eagles had the lead after each of the three rounds. IU East was second with 927 and Ohio Christian (928) and IUK (930) rounded out the top four in the 12-team field.
Jack Barnes and Sam Seagrave led IUK. Barnes (75, 83, 72, 230 total) tied for seventh place and Seagrave (78, 80, 73, 231) took ninth place. Also for the Cougars, Nate Slack and Corbin Robinson tied for 14th place with 235 totals and Harley Pugh (241) tied for 29th.
Former Cass player Conrad Emmons played for IU East. He had a total of 243 and tied for 37th.
Barnes and Robison earned spots on the All-RSC second team. The first and second teams had five players each with the three rounds from this week and the two rounds from the RSC Fall Preview taken into account.
Pugh made the league’s Champions of Character Team, which recognizes one member from each team for best displaying the NAIA’s core values.
Cougars’ Gaylor, Poole win league awards
The River States Conference on Monday announced its athletes of the week for April 12-18 and the honorees included two IU Kokomo athletes. Grant Gaylor was the pick for the field half of men’s outdoor track and field and Renton Poole was the pick for baseball pitcher.
Gaylor is a Cougar senior and a former Northwestern High School athlete. He tied a season best in shot put with a toss of 18.02 meters (59 feet, 1 inch) to take first place at Indiana Wesleyan’s invite. Poole, a senior from Bloomington, pitched nine innings over two games and compiled 17 strikeouts against just three walks. He had a 2.00 ERA for the week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.