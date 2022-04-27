Thunder’s Trine earns MIAA honor
Trine University junior Ellie Trine was named the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Softball Position Player of the Week, the league announced on Monday.
The Kokomo High School product posted a big week, hitting .684 with a .739 on-base percentage and an .842 slugging percentage as the Thunder went 5-1 in that span.
Her highlights included going 6 for 7 with two doubles, a walk and four runs scored in a doubleheader split against Kalamazoo College. She also had a 4-for-6 day in a doubleheader against Olivet College with two doubles, a walk and four runs. And she had a 3-for-6 day in a doubleheader against Adrian College with two walks and five runs.
Trine U. is 20-11 overall and 10-2 in the MIAA.
Peckinpaugh to lead VolleyKats
Kokomo girls basketball coach Haley Peckinpaugh is expanding her workload after being named Kokomo’s new volleyball coach on Monday.
Peckinpaugh just wrapped up her second season at the helm of the Kokomo girls basketball squad, which posted a 15-7 record for its first winning season since the 2016-17 season. She takes the helm of a VolleyKats squad that finished 6-16 this past fall.
Hansen’s team wins Showdown
Kokomo sophomore volleyball player Abby Hansen played on the Munciana 16-year-old Giraffes squad which won its division of the Showdown in the Smokies in Knoxville, Tennessee, last weekend. The Giraffes went 7-0 in the two-day tournament. The team includes players from Indiana and Ohio.
Earlier this month the Giraffes finished fifth at the JVA World Challenge in Louisville, Kentucky.
Wolfe wins Crawley Award
Tipton girls basketball player Ella Wolfe has been named one of 20 recipients of the Marion Crawley Award, the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association announced on Tuesday.
The Crawley Award is presented to seniors for achievement in basketball, academics, participation in extracurricular activities and service to school and community. The award includes a grant of $750 for each recipient.
Wolfe averaged 14 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.5 points and 3.3 steals for the Blue Devils, who finished 21-5.
IUK baseball falls to Grace
WINONA LAKE — IU Kokomo’s baseball team lost 7-2 at Grace on Tuesday in a game at the Crossroads League school. Grace jumped out to a 3-0 lead after an inning and a 6-1 lead through three frames.
Each team used seven pitchers. Grace’s staff scattered 10 IUK hits and five walks to limit the Cougars to single runs in the second and fourth innings. Tucker Platt went 3 for 3 for IUK with a run. Masen Melton was 2 for 4 with a homer in the second inning. And Bryce Lenz was 2 for 3 with an RBI. IUK starter Sam Hinshaw took the loss.
Next up for the Cougars (25-18) is a River States Conference set against Point Park. Friday’s doubleheader begins at 10 a.m. at Kokomo Municipal Stadium and the teams return to KMS for a game at 5 p.m. Saturday.
