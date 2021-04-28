Parrott sets record for Ball State golf
Ball State women’s golfer Kiah Parrott, a former Kokomo High School standout, wrapped up her freshman season with the Cardinals at the Mid-American Conference Tournament this past weekend and set a BSU freshman record in the process.
Parrott, who was 21st in the MAC meet, finished her freshman season with an 18-hole average of 76.71 to set a record for best scoring average by a Cardinal freshman.
IUK volleyball splits in NAIA pool play
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — IUK’s volleyball team split its two matches of pool play Tuesday in the NAIA national finals and awaits the result of today’s match between Missouri Baptist and Keiser to see if No. 23-ranked IUK is still alive in the tourney or finishes the season with a 24-6 record. Missouri Baptist is in position to win Pool F outright if it beats Keiser today.
IUK beat previously unbeaten and No. 11 Keiser 20-25, 25-19, 18-25, 25-18, 15-8 in Tuesday’s second match. Lizzie Sokeland had 15 kills for IUK, Lorelei Porter 11, Sidney Gerig 10 and Morgan Weir six. Kaley Lyons had 20 assists and Kendal Williams 19. Macee Rudy had 15 digs and seven assists, Alexa Roberts 12 digs and Alyvia Smith nine.
No. 6 Missouri Baptist swept IUK 25-18, 25-23, 25-20 in Tuesday’s opener. Sokeland led the Cougar attack with 10 kills, Erinn Adam and Gerig had six each. Lyons had a dozen assists and Williams 11. Rudy led the defense with 15 digs and Smith had seven.
IUK baseball sweeps West Virginia Tech
The IUK baseball club beat West Virginia Tech twice Tuesday in a River States Conference doubleheader at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.
The Cougars (26-17 overall, 14-9 RSC) survived a five-run rally by Tech in the top of the ninth inning to win the first game by a run, 11-10. The Cougars got off to a fast start with six runs in the bottom of the first inning and three in the second for a 9-0 lead. IUK starter Ryan Beck threw three scoreless innings, with two hits, four walks and three strikeouts.
Noah Hurlock lit up Tech with a 3-for-3 game. The former Kokomo Wildkat standout started IUK’s scoring with a two-run single and also scored two runs. Jack Leverenz and Riley Garczynski each had a two-run double.
The Cougars won the seven-inning closer 3-0 with dominant pitching. Eston Stull got the win, throwing the first four innings with just one hit and two walks while striking out five. Reliever Renton Poole threw two hitless innings and Max McKee finished the one-hitter with a hitless seventh.
Austin Weiler and former Western standout Patrick Mills both hit solo homers in the sixth. Mills was 2 for 3 at the plate.
RSC selects Poole as pitcher of week
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio – IU Kokomo baseball pitcher Renton Poole was picked as the River States Conference Pitcher of the Week for the second week in a row on Tuesday.
The Cougar starter didn’t allow a hit in six innings against Point Park on Friday to start what turned into a combined no-hitter for IUK. Poole struck out eight and gave up just one walk and worked around five IUK errors. He gave up an unearned run and earned the win in IUK’s 2-1 victory.
• IUK track and field athletes Lexi Jackson and Grant Gaylor also earned weekly honors, on the strength of their Athlete of the Year honors at Friday’s RSC meet.
